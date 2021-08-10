Shawn Levy: Free Guy is not about video games | Entertainment





Shawn Levy says ‘Free Guy’ isn’t about video games. The 53-year-old filmmaker has made the new film which features Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a non-player character in a game who realizes his situation and tries to be the hero. Shawn admits that he and the “Deadpool” star wanted to explore deeper themes of the story as part of a video game. The director told Screen Rant, “The script had a big, juicy idea and premise. But there were also themes that were really interesting to me and Ryan. “Literally from day one Ryan and I met and had this script about a video game character realizing that he exists in a game of a world.” Shawn added, “But we really wanted to bring out the themes and feelings of, don’t we all feel like we’re living in the background? Didn’t we all feel a little helpless in the middle of it? a world that is not of our making? “What if we started to think about the idea that we can have the power to make an impact, and that’s the character arc. “Again, use that video game premise for a film that isn’t about video games. It’s about how we all navigate the world and aspire to live.” The film is coming out after a number of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Ryan desperately wanted cinema audiences to watch the film. The 44-year-old star said: “I know how different a movie is when you watch it on the big screen with 100 other people, or 200, or 300, or 400 or 500 other people. other. “This community experience is so important to people. And I know that coming out of this crazy 2020 and certainly part of 2021, for my part, I am thirsty for this community experience again.”

