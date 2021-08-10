The essence of a character matters: Malayalam actor Srindaa in his journey and part of Kuruthi





Srindaa is the only Prithiviraj-starrer actress to be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 11.



Actress Srindaa confesses she was struck with disbelief when she read the script for the film Malayalam Kuruthi. Did they think of me for this role? I have this thought every time with every movie. I must first convince myself. Kuruthi, directed by Manu Warrier and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Murali Gopy and Roshan Mathews, releases on Amazon Prime on August 11. When she found out that Prithviraj had actually suggested her name for the role, she said: Once you see the movie, you will know how important the role is. A character like this in a thriller is a first for me. When you get a call from an actor everyone loves, from a production house like that [Prithviraj Productions]… you go wow! Technically, Kuruthi is its second OTT version, after Saras. The film was due to hit theaters in May 2021, but was unable to continue due to the second wave of COVID-19. The actor made her debut in 2010, but was noticed in Aashiq Abus. 22 Kottayam women (2012). His breakout role was in Abrid Shines 1983 (2014) facing Nivin Pauly. She has always fought for roles supported by the author, however long. His other films include Annayoum Rasoulum, Thattathin Marayathu, North 24 Kaatham, Trance, Tamaar Padaar, Amar Akbar Antoine, Stop and Rani padmini. She describes her journey toKuruthi like evolution. None of us are who we were ten years ago; we grow, we change. Change is good, in life and in business. I have always loved the cinema. Whether it’s five or ten minutes of screen time or a full role like in Kuruthi, it is important for me to know how important my role is in the scheme of things. The essence of the character matters, adds Srindaa, who is the only female character in Kuruthi. She says her approach to cinema has never been to want a feature film but to be part of a movie with a relevant subject. Like Lissie in the recent Malayalam release, Saras; Lissie is the opposite of what the main protagonist, Sara is. Unlike Sara, who has the power over her body and the decision to have children, Lissie has no say. During the shooting Kuruthi, actors and technicians stayed in the same place, but in a kind of bio-bubble. We finished [filming] in January. When I look back, I miss that time. Ours was a small team; the 20-25 of us were constantly together due to the COVID protocol. Every moment was amazing. In this context, the COVID protocol has been a godsend; there was a continuous vibration between all of us. Movies that don’t hit theaters are a drag, but Srindaa is looking to the future., The advantage of an OTT platform is the scale of the release; so many people around the world have the chance to watch it. We [Malayalam cinema] I’ve always had good movies but now thanks to OTT platforms Kerala movies are celebrated everywhere.

