Andrew Cuomo quits amid sexual harassment scandal – The Hollywood Reporter





New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced he is stepping down, effective 14 days. “The best way for me to help now is to step back and let government come back to government,” Cuomo said at a press conference Tuesday. “And, therefore, that’s what I’m going to do. Because I work for you. And doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you. Because, as they say, it is not about “me”, but about “us”. The three-term governor called his lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, “smart and capable.” The transition for Hochul, a Democrat who joined his team in 2014, to take over has to be “seamless,” Cuomo said, adding, “We have a lot going on. I am very worried about the delta variant and you should be too. Hochul will become New York’s first female governor. Cuomo has faced fresh calls to resign since an investigation by the state attorney general’s office found that the governor of New York harassed 11 women and sought to retaliate against one of his accusers. The findings of the investigation, announced by Attorney General Letitia James on August 3, revealed that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and was “beset by fear and intimidation.” . Cuomo, who has denied the allegations, now faces the possibility of criminal charges. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said over the weekend his office was investigating a groped claim from Cuomo’s former aide, who was one of 11 women in the report. State. “What I’ve read so far, I can say that, you know, we are revolving around a misdemeanor, but again, this is only coming from the attorney general’s report,” he said. . says possible costs. The announcement also follows a hollywood reporter report that more than 30 survivors and victims of sexual assault, current and former clients of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund and former Time’s Up staff have written an open letter accusing the group of prioritizing “closeness of power over the mission ”regarding his relationship with Cuomo. The New York Attorney General’s report also revealed that Cuomo’s office sought advice from Time’s Up chief Tina Tchen and Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund co-founder Roberta Kaplan on how to respond to the allegations. of sexual harassment that had been brought against Cuomo. Kaplan resigned from the Time’s Up board on Monday morning shortly after the report. Cuomo, New York’s 56th governor, first took office in 2011. His father, Mario Cuomo, ruled the state in the 1980s and 1990s. His brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, was included in GA report, confirming Chris had been involved in policy discussions with governor’s staff. In his Tuesday announcement, the outgoing governor said, “I am a New Yorker, born and raised. I am a fighter and my instinct is to fight this controversy because I really believe it is politically motivated; I think this is unfair and false and I think it demonizes behavior that is not sustainable for society. He added, “Hard New York means loving New York, and I love New York, and I love you. I would never want to be useless in any way.

