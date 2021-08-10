“Fantasy Island” review: Roselyn Sanchez boards the plane for another reboot, this time landing on Fox





Frankly, this latest visit to “the island” would be better if HBO hadn’t recently created “The White Lotus,” a much better, more complicated look at paradise island travelers and those who serve them.

The newest aspect of this “fantasy island”, on the other hand, is that the person welcoming the guests is Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez), the little niece of the original emcee in white costume played by Richard Montalban, who notes that the stewardship of the island has been in his family for generations.

Beyond that, there’s a somewhat serialized aspect involving one of the characters introduced in the first episode, and a sexual tension happening between Ms. Roarke and Javier (John Gabriel Rodriquez), the handsome pilot who flies over them. new guests.

The formula otherwise remains largely the same, just with a more contemporary flavor, like a woman who comes to the island with a terminal illness, and whose flirtation with another woman makes her husband wonder if she settled down by choosing it decades earlier.

Other storylines feel more tense, such as Bellamy Young of “Scandal” as a TV presenter who has worried about her weight for years and comes to the island to indulge in “guilt-free calories”, an appropriate metaphor for this kind of escape. Of course, there’s a bit more to it, although the various twists still feel pretty light – if not as light as they were in the ’70s – compared to the modern anthology genre. For the most part, “Fantasy Island” reflects the latest attempt to cash in on period IP with a few new wrinkles, a strategy Fox notably employed around this time in 2019 when it launched its very meta renaissance of “Beverly Hills, 90210”, insolently titled. “BH90210.” After a few fanfares, this show slipped over the horizon, which seems to be a harbinger of the fate of “Fantasy Island”. “What can the island do for you?” Elena seriously asks for a new arrival. The best question might be whether enough viewers are hungry for pristine beaches (the show filmed in Puerto Rico) and bland nostalgia to turn what should be a quick summer visit into, in TV terms, an extended stay. . “Fantasy Island” premieres August 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

