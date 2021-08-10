‘Night, Mother Lead Actor Explains Why Twitch Is Great For Live Performances

houlahanTwitchPrimarily hosts gaming-focused content and channels, but that hasn’t stopped the creators from looking for new ways to use the platform. Hasan Piker has built a large following through his daily news broadcasts, while Alok Kanojia, better known as Dr K, uses his channel to discuss mental health as it relates to games and sports. streaming. Given the recent boom in non-gaming streamers, her clean Twitch has a lot of untapped potential, and it’s something actresses Sheila Houlahan and Ellen McLain hope to tap into when they watch the award-winning play Marsha Normans Pulitzer, ‘Night, Mother, premieres exclusively on Twitch later this year.





The upcoming hybrid film (a combination of pre-recorded footage and live performances) will tell a scripted story, which is far from the free and deregulated structure of a typical Twitch stream. Houlahan, who is both lead actress and producer on the project, hardly thinks this is a bad thing. Speaking to Game Rant, Houlahan hailed Twitch as a great venue for storytelling-focused artwork because of the unique interactions it allows to transpire between creators and audiences, which simply isn’t found in any other medium. or platform.

The unmatched level of interaction on Twitch

While considering how to bring‘Night, Mother, which is traditionally performed in an atmospheric theater, on a Twitch stream, Houlahan chose to double down on what makes Twitch special: interactivity. The performer recalls her biggest takeaway from a meeting with Twitch staff early in the project lifecycle: If the show isn’t live, [viewers] Will be angry. And if it’s live, we have to show it’s live.

Unlike most other adaptations of ‘Night, mom, which usually represent two artists occupying a shared location, the Houlahan and McLains version takes place on a Zoom call; this change was made in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which prevented the actresses from meeting in person. But according to Houlahan, timely implementation of this interpretation posed a great challenge when it came to bridging the gap between viewers and streamers.

Just sitting down and interacting with each other on a Zoom call wouldn’t necessarily be “enough” to show that this is unless we literally have to smash the character to address the audience, and Ellen and I didn’t want to do it at all; we wanted to honor the story of Marsha Norman. “

Houlahan was a little hesitant to say more about exactly how ‘Night, Motherwould incorporate Twitch’s unique qualities, but she was more than willing to share other ways the production would benefit from Twitch’s live setting. Given the dark nature of the story, its isolation themes, and its heart-wrenching subject matter involving suicide and depression, it’s incredibly likely that some will be able to find elements of ‘Night, Mother be emotionally triggering.

In the interest of protecting viewers during the performance, Houlahan explained that Twitch moderators will monitor the chat for any alarming messages or signs of distress presented by viewers of the production. After recognizing such signals, moderators will reach out to those in need to provide them with whatever they can, whether it’s mental health resources or just an ear to talk to. In theory, this approach is a step above a content warning and could allow those struggling with the nature of a stream’s content to immediately address their concerns with a live human, which doesn’t is usually not done in a movie or a live theater. .

Collaborative storytelling on Twitch

Houlahan greatly admires the passion fans have for some of their favorite artistic works, but expresses some disappointment at an unfortunate truth behind so many projects. This passion, as strong as it is, hardly ever impacts the final product. Sometimes this disconnection can cause the fan to kick back, as evidenced by the fan’s response to WandaVision..The relationship between art and its consumers is often limited to what the latter respond to the former; Houlahan sees Twitch as a platform that can change that.

The actress praised Bernie Sus’ exclusive Twitch show, Artificial, citing it as a new example of collaborative storytelling. For those who don’t know the show, Artificial follows an artificial intelligence trying to become a human a goal in which viewers play an active role. By participating in the live chat, the audience can vote on important developments in the story, collectively build a world, and even compose the score in real time. Houlahan thinks Artificial is just one example of how storytellers can use Twitch’s unique qualities and see great value in having more interactive artwork like this.

I’m not saying we should necessarily always flatter [audience desires], but I’m saying having this conversation between the filmmakers and the fans being open, and making audiences feel like they have a hand in the production is more fun for everyone. It is an innovative use of this emerging platform.

‘Night, Motherwill air on Twitch in September 2021.

Source: Tic

‘Night, Motherimages courtesy of Eli Reed.

