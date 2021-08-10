Jurnee Smollett, Nnamdi Asomugha More on Black Lives Matter, Hollywood

In March, Warner Bros. Television severed ties with Greg Spottiswood following an investigation into allegations of racial insensitivity in the writers’ room of “All Rise,” where Spottiswood was creator and co-showrunner. It was a long way from the end of 2019, when five of the show’s original seven writers left the show after making similar allegations, including concerns about portrayals of characters of color, but the studio said it had not found reason to delete Spottiswood.

However, a lot has changed in this short year and a half. In this specific case, further concerns about the boss’s behavior prompted a second investigation. But around the world there have been calls for a racial calculation in the wake of the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others. The Black Lives Matter movement has seen an upsurge in protests and the need for more diversity, inclusion and true equality has been discussed in workspaces and headlines not only in the entertainment industry. entertainment, but of the country. For some black actors, the summer 2020 speech included teachable calls to action for such efforts and what it really means to be an ally in and around Hollywood. For many, it also made it clear how badly this change is needed.

“The sad truth is that as a black person – as a black artist – this past year is indicative of what we know the world will be like,” actor Jurnee Smollett said (“Lovecraft Country,” “ Lou “). “It’s hard for me to separate this last year from any other year. I am aware that other people have felt a huge awakening over the past year, but to me the sad truth is that it looks more of the same. Black people have to wake up and live with this reality every day. “

This reality includes the fact that only 8% of the top-ranked jobs on television are held by people of color, according to the 2020 UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report. In addition, according to a study on the portrayal of blacks conducted by McKinsey & Co. earlier this year, the handful of black creatives who occupy prominent positions (creator, producer, screenwriter or director) find themselves primarily responsible for providing opportunities for other black talent, including their promotion. (Blacks who are on production staff are largely excluded from critical roles unless a senior manager is black, according to this study.) The lack of agency and advocacy directly reflects how insensitive racialism has been able to thrive for so long.

Producer and actor Nnamdi Asomugha spent a year and a half presenting the screenplay for “Sylvie’s Love,” a love story between two black characters in the 1960s, to different companies and they were told these executives didn’t know who was the audience for the film. He finally decided to do it himself. It premiered at Sundance in January 2020 and Amazon Studios reclaimed the distribution rights. The events of the past year have made Asomugha even more aware of the projects and teams he aligns with.

“We really wanted to make a great story that people could fall in love with that tells our story as black people from a different perspective than people used to see, especially in the age of civil rights,” he said. “I feel like most of the time we’re so used to a certain type of movie and the people who usually make the decisions are used to seeing a certain type of movie and often you want your life or your experience being reflected on the page and on the screen, and I feel like a lot of people we’ve been to, or maybe all of them, just haven’t seen their world in the script. that it was fear of the unknown.

Samira Wiley filmed season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 2020. The dystopian drama Hulu features a predominantly white cast and is from a white creator and showrunner. Although she remembers “having so many conversations on set” about what was going on in the world, those conversations, she notes, were between her, OT Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel, who are all black actors.

“We see each other on set every day, and all we can do is sit here and talk about what’s going on right now,” Wiley said. “Being stuck in the pandemic, but also the racial calculation, everything that is going on with George Floyd, with the consequences of that. It was just a lot. “I don’t think it’s the job of black people in America to try to solve this problem.”

She shares that she has received a slew of well-meaning “I’m sorry” messages following the events of the past year. “There is a line [between] you try to investigate and improve, but there’s also coming to a black person and trying to ask them everything. And that’s all well and good [but] that won’t help anything. And in fact, it really has nothing to do with me. It’s you who gets rid of your guilt. This is not the job.

What constitutes the work, according to Smollett, is knowing the details of the story so that we can move forward in a more nuanced way.

“I think historically of the power of images. Emmett Till’s mother had the courage to say, ‘I want that picture of my son out there. I want the world to see what they did to her, ”she said. “The world could no longer say that they no longer knew what was going on. They couldn’t look away anymore.

Keeping those stories in the news is important, but she thinks putting them in the narrative storytelling is important too, especially when those behind the camera finally get to “tell our stories the truth.”

“I think ‘Lovecraft Country’ really paved the way for such work,” adds Jonathan Majors. “Putting the organic and community integrity and decorum of our work and our words within the industry as a whole. I look forward to the day when there is intellectual trust and unity among us as a culture – which we create together and collaborate together. We are on our way. We as a culture are starting to beautify ourselves even more. I look forward to when this becomes commonplace.

Danielle Turchiano contributed to this report.