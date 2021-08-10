Zyngas Magical Match-3 Mobile Game Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Invites Players to Come Together for New Series of In-Game Events, Club Challenge | Company

SAN FRANCISCO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 10, 2021–

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that its Magic Match-3 mobile game, Harry Potter: puzzles and spells, launched the very first in-game Club Challenge event. Available now to players worldwide, this first series of recurring limited-time events challenges player clubs to enter the Forbidden Forest to navigate, explore and overcome a new interactive map full of hidden obstacles, special encounters and rewards.

This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005020/en/

The Magical Match-3 mobile game, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, launches the “Club Challenge” event in the game. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Unlocked at player level 55, Club Challenge introduces a new, separate interactive path for the games’ solo travel, offering an exclusive and independent system of points, rewards, and lives in each of its events. Spanning up to three weeks at a time, each Club Challenge event will transport players to a unique, interactive location on a map, marked with puzzles to solve to continue their progress. Earning points for each puzzle they complete, players will receive three Daily Lives specific to the Club Challenge feature in Harry Potter: puzzles and spells. As teammates collaborate to navigate the maze-shaped map, they will encounter both traps and rewards as they earn points and work together to help rank their league of clubs.

For the inaugural Club Challenge event, players will leave the safety of Hogwarts and enter the mysterious and often dangerous Forbidden Forest. As club members explore the Mythic Forest, they will discover rare but revered artifacts from the Wizarding World, like the coveted House Cup or the Gryffindor Sword, to access the final puzzle. In the final showdown, players must team up to defeat some of the fiercest creatures found in the forest, including the Mountain Troll and the Hungarian Horntail, or Aragog, Ron’s most loathsome foe.

With elements of social collaboration, strategy and magical gameplay with iconic spells and Chocolate Frogs, Harry Potter: puzzles and spells offers a solid Match-3 experience like no other, said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Games at Zynga. The Club Challenge event introduces a mix of excitement, mystery and friendship that is at the heart of the Harry potter series and allows players to connect and collaborate with Clubmates in more meaningful ways.

In Harry Potter: puzzles and spells, players enter a Match-3 adventure brimming with spells, humor, colors, and characters from the Harry Potter series. With the soundtrack and voiceover recordings from the original Harry Potter films, fans follow an authentic moving tale of Harry’s journey into the Wizarding World. Earning special spells and bonuses as they advance, players solve Match-3 puzzles populated with hopping chocolate frogs, floating winged keys, wizarding chess pieces and other obstacles and items unexpected. In the spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition at Hogwarts, players can join or form clubs with other fans to socialize, collaborate on puzzle strategies, share lives, and compete for prizes at club events. exclusive.

Harry Potter: puzzles and spells is playable for iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook. For more information and to connect with other fans, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and visit the games website at www.harrypotterpuzzlesandspells.com.

For support items visit: https://bit.ly/HPSClubChallenge

About Zynga

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in over 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded over four billion times on mobile, including CSR race , Empires and puzzles , Hair challenge , Harry Potter: puzzles and spells , High heels! , Merge the Dragons! , Merge the magic! , Queen bee , Cartoon explosion , Toy explosion , Words with friends and Zynga Poker . With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform capable of optimizing programmatic advertising and returns at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with sites in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga Blog.

About Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a leading global publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, portable, mobile and PC games. for internal and third party game titles. Additional information on Warner Bros. Games are available on https://www.wbgames.com/.

About Portkey games

Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is the games label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World video and mobile game experiences that place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by the original stories of JK Rowlings. Portkey Games gives players the ability to make their own narrative choices and engage in the wizarding world to create new and unique experiences. The label was created to provide players and fans with new gameplay experiences that allow them to immerse themselves in the magic of the Wizarding World in an immersive way where they can define their own Wizarding World story.

WIZARDING WORLD, HARRY POTTER Publishing rights JK Rowling. HARRY POTTER: PUZZLES & SORTS, PORTKEY GAMES, WIZARDING WORLD and HARRY POTTER characters, names and associated clues and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Zynga Inc. All rights reserved.

WB SHIELD: & Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s21)

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the name, game details, game features and a limited time event in Harry Potter: puzzles and spells. Forward-looking statements often include words such as outlook, projected, planned, intention, going, anticipate, believe, target, expect, and statements in the future are generally forward-looking. The realization or success of the matters covered by these forward-looking statements involves important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update these statements. Further information about these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are or will be described in more detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), copies of which can be obtained by visiting our investor relations website. at the address http://investor.zynga.com or the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005020/en/

CONTACT: Media contacts:

Dana whitney

[email protected] Alexa Grandolfo

[email protected]

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEN TECHNOLOGY LICENSES (ENTERTAINMENT) GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES CASINO / GAMES CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS / CONCERTS AUDIO / VIDEO SOFTWARE OTHER CONSUMERS TEENS WOMEN CONSUMERS

SOURCE: Zynga

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 08/10/2021 6:00 a.m. / DISC: 08/10/2021 6:02 a.m.

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005020/en