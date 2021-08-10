Former Central Park Five prosecutor may sue Netflix for libel, judge says





“When They See Us” tells the story of five teenage boys of color from the “Central Park Five” who were wrongly convicted of participating in the rape and beating of a woman jogging in Central Park in 1989. Fairstein claims she was vilified because her portrayal was inaccurate. The complaint was first filed in March 2020. Fairstein was played by Felicity Huffman on the series. “The series features [Fairstein] as the architect of various theories on the guilt of the Five, and through the concluding scenes of the series, she remains convinced of their involvement in the face of contrary evidence, ”noted US District Judge Kevin Castel in his ruling . “Fairstein alleges that almost every scene depicting her is a fabrication which presents her in a false and defamatory light.” Netflix had argued that its series used a drama license protected by the First Amendment. But Castel decided that Fairstein could sue because his portrayal in five scenes could be libelous. “The average viewer might conclude that these scenes have a factual basis and do not simply reflect the creators’ opinions on controversial historical events,” the judge wrote. Andrew Miltenberg, Fairstein’s lawyer, said in a statement he was “exceptionally satisfied” with the decision. “Judge Castel’s ruling acknowledges what we have said from the start, that viewers of ‘When They See Us’ believe that the utterly false and defamatory portrayal of Ms Fairstein’s defendants as’ a central villain’ in ‘When they see us ‘has a basis of truth,’ he said. coercive and discriminatory in order to build a case against innocent young men of color. “ Netflix NFLX The spokesperson told CNN Business in a statement that the company “will continue to vigorously defend” When They See Us “and the incredible team behind the series, and we are confident that we will prevail against the few remaining claims of Mrs. Fairstein. “ DuVernay and Locke did not respond to requests for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/10/media/netflix-lawsuit-when-they-see-us/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos