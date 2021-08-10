Ryan Reynolds takes a fun adventure through Boston

Movies

Thanks to a winning performance by Ryan Reynolds, Disney’s new Boston-filmed adventure comedy is well worth a visit to the theater. Ryan Reynolds and Lil Rel Howery in “Free Guy” scene shot in Boston.

Halfway to “Free Guy,” the new video game adventure comedy shot in Boston by Disney / 20th Century Fox, a game programmer (played by Newburyport native Joe Keery of “Stranger Things fame “) indignantly asks its CEO (Taika Waititi,” Jojo Rabbit “) why they can’t make an original game for once.

“IPs and sequels are what people want,” the Waititi character responds, before inventing a new KFC product on-site – “KFC 2: Kentucky Fried Chicken Chicken” – to prove his point. .

While doing the press for “Free Guy,” director Shawn Levy pointed out that his film is one of the only Disney blockbusters of the last decade it’s not a sequel, reboot, or related to some sort of intellectual property. And while “Free Guy” doesn’t exactly reinvent the wheel, it’s a fun game with an original plot that makes the most of its charismatic frontman, Ryan Reynolds.

The parcel:

The film opens with Guy (Reynolds) waking up in his apartment. Opening a closet full of identical outfits, he heads to his job at the bank, where every day he spends time with his security guard buddy (Lil Rel Howery), tells people to have a good day and gets robbed. many times.

Although he doesn’t realize it, Guy is a background character in the (fictional) video game “Free City”, a very successful cross between “Grand Theft Auto” and “Fortnite” played by millions of people. in the world. As an NPC (non-playable character), Guy’s limited programming makes him happy and satisfied. That changes when he meets Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer), a player who unwittingly kicks Guy out of his shell.

In the real world, Molotov Girl is Millie, a video game designer determined to prove that Free City publisher Antoine (Waititi) stole her game code and put it into Free City. His design partner, Keyes (Keery), still works for Antoine, and surreptitiously assists him in his quest.

Millie and Guy make a fun team, Millie assuming Guy is a hacker and Guy unaware that there is a world outside of Free City. To prove his worth, Guy gets himself a pair of glasses that allow him to play the game, but he chooses to level up through acts of kindness rather than the theft, shooting and wonton chaos that Free City is for. famous.

Guy’s in-game antics grab the world’s attention and he becomes the subject of memes, segments of “Today” shows, and, in a shocking moment, a hint to “Jeopardy!” read by the late Alex Trebek, who filmed the cameo in 2019 before his death. Antoine is not happy with these developments, considering Guy’s goodie-two-shoe routine to be bad for business. With a vague awareness that Millie is looking in the game for proof that he has stolen his code, he decides to shut down Free City altogether.

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from “Free Guy” shot in the financial district of Boston. – Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Good:

Playing Guy, Reynolds is fully in his element. The actor has become the de facto audience surrogate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to his role as the insane and revolutionary superhero Deadpool. Here it performs a similar function. Even though Guy is mildly naive and utterly ignorant of the real world outside of his pixelated confines, Reynolds can’t help but add a bit of his signature sardonic wit to particular line readings.

The idea that millions of people would be fascinated by a video game character seems a bit far-fetched, but the film lends additional authenticity to the idea by enlisting a host of famous Twitch streamers like Ninja, Jacksepticeye, and Pokimane in cameo roles. People of a certain age will have no idea who these people are, but for a vast swathe of Gen Z who see them as household names, their involvement is well integrated into the plot.

With the threat of a permanent shutdown looming, Levy and Co. surprisingly succeeds in making you worry about the plight of the citizens of Free City, albeit by rote and one-dimensional by design. If Guy can level up, why can’t the barista who’s programmed to dispense only medium coffees with cream and sugar not learn how to make a cappuccino? Why can’t a character named Bombshell (played by Camille Kostek) leave rotten men behind and focus on his own desires?

For locals, the fact that “Free Guy” was filmed in the Boston area adds an extra layer of fun. The majority of the action was filmed in the Financial District, with Liberty Square serving as the hub of Free City. Cinema magic brings Revere Beach right to the edge of South Station, and additional scenes have been filmed in Framingham, Lynn, Randolph, Weymouth and Worcester.

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from “Free Guy” shot in Boston. – 20th century workshops

The bad:

Comer, as brilliant as the off-balance assassin Villanelle in “Killing Eve,” didn’t have a lot of material to work with this time around. Her witty repartee attempts with Reynolds fail – although with phrases like “Take advantage of your offer of lifelong virginity,” the blame may lie on the script.

In the end, “Free Guy” didn’t subvert the sequel and Disney obsessed with IP so much that it found its place in the pecking order. Despite all his sneaky remarks and flashy references, Reynolds (as Guy) is a willing participant in the assembly line system. He’s like the middle manager who assures you he’s on your side, rolling his eyes at the company’s latest directive, but gladly cashing the paychecks.

Take-out:

Thanks to an original plot and a strong dose of Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy” will keep you entertained. He has laughs, jokes, and a surprising amount of heart.

Should we watch “Free Guy”?

“Free Guy” is one of the only major Disney releases that doesn’t immediately air on Disney Plus, and it’s well worth a trip to the movies, especially if you’re a fan of Reynolds and / or video games.

Evaluation: 3 stars (out of 4)