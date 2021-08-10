Navy Northwest Band performs today





Free outdoor concerts continue this week on the North Olympic Peninsula. The Navy Band Northwest performs at 6 p.m. today during Music in Park at the James Center for the Performing Arts in Carrie Blake Park at 500 N. Blake Ave. in Sequim. The City of Sequim and the City Arts Advisory Commission are co-sponsoring the series with Sequim Community Broadcasting / KSQM Radio. Wednesday at 6 p.m., Backwoods Hucksters will perform Americana and blues at the Port Angeles Concerts on the Pier. The concerts are sponsored by the Juan de Fuca Arts Festival. Thursday, Abakis: aka Aba Kiser, will mix classic soul, powerful vocals and Kottke style fingerpicking guitar. to at Pope Marine Park Plaza on Water Street in Madison Street. The square will open for people to set up lawn chairs and picnic blankets at 4:30 p.m. Two hours of live music will begin at 5:00 p.m. The concerts organized by Port Townsend Main Street will offer beer, wine and cider. Here is the program for the rest of the summer: Sequim Music in the park • August 17 – Bread & Gravy: Americana, blues, classic rock and soul. • August 24 – Buck Ellard Band: mix of traditional country mixed with classic rock, blues and originals. • August 31 – Black Diamond Junction: great classics. The Grand Finale of the Sequim Summer Series will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 11 at the James Center for the Performing Arts in Carrie Blake Park. Tess Teel Trio will perform from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Sound Advise with Dawn Martin will be on stage from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on the Sequim Free Concert Series, see www.sequim wa.gov/512/Summer-Music- Events. Port-Angeles • August 18 – Three too many: rock covers. • August 25 – Black Diamond Junction: great classics. For more information on concerts in Port Angeles, see jffa.org/concerts-on-the-pier or dial 360-457-5411. Port Townsend August 19 – Sound advice: with singer Dawn Martin, dishes from Motown, soul and rock’n’roll. August 26 – The Merry Makers: mix of psychedelia and roots rock. September 2 – Kevin Mason and the PT All Stars: with singer Christa Holbrook, travel from soul to rock to rhythm and blues. For more information on the Concerts on the Wharf and other ongoing fall and winter events, see PTmain street.org, phone 360-385-7911 or email [email protected]



