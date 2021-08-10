What are Katie and Blake going to do after the Bachelorette finale? | Entertainment

Katie thurstons journey of love officially ended during the Season finale 17 of The bachelorette Monday August 9. After emotional Greg Grippos Exit from hometowns Left her heart broken, Katie decided to push through and end the season with Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze as her last two men.

During a Fantasy Suite romantic date with Blake, Katie broke her rule of waiting to say I love you until the very end, officially deciding that Blake was The One. Despite a difficult meeting with his family, Blake knelt down and put a ring on Katies finger, marking the end of their time on the show and the beginning of their life together.

The happy couple appeared in the last episode of the Happy Hour Bachelor podcast to talk with the host Becca Kufrin and guest host Tayshia Adams about their journey and life after the show and what re-watching their proposal means to them.

Now that the world knows about their engagement, people will have their thoughts on their relationship. On the podcast, Katie said she received advice from Becca and Bachelorette co-host Kaitlyn bristowe, who both advised him to put his phone away for a while and focus on spending quality time with Blake. Tayshia agreed, saying: All is well in your world. You are right next to each other. That’s all you need to worry about.

Becca brought up the fact that Blake joined the show mid-season, asking if either of them thought their trip would have gone any differently if they had been there from the start. Katie and Blake agreed the outcome would have remained the same, given their close bond with each other from the start. In fact, her previous experience on the show made it easier for them to connect. I think what maybe came out, and like, a little in his favor, had been through this before, so there was a level of cold with him, in terms of, like, the cameras didn’t have it. baffled and the environment, which then made me feel calm because I’m, you know, nervous like the leader. Blake said if he had gotten out of the limo that first night their relationship would have only been stronger, given he would have been in the house longer.

Continuing, Becca asked if Blakes entering the house made her feel protective of him, worried about the reaction of the other guys. Honestly no. He’s so confident in himself that not once have I worried about how he was going to handle it, Katie said. I was actually surprised that on the whole everyone is accepting it pretty well, but in the end I was like, good luck! I have my own concerns to do. I wish you the best, and yes he did very well without me being there to protect them.

Blake, who appeared on Tayshias’ season of The bachelorette, knew what it was like to be on the other side of the situation, as several men joined him in the middle of Season 16. Blake said he tried to sympathize with the guys in the home because he knew what it was like to be in their shoes. Katie agreed, jokingly they say Canadians are really nice, and I mean it’s pretty obvious that’s actually a thing!

While Blakes’ quaint proposal looked perfect onscreen, Katie confessed that she didn’t think it was going to happen. It might not be as obvious to viewers, but to me I wasn’t sure he was proposing until he got down on his knees. So while he’s talking, I think he’s preparing me to say, I love you, but let’s wait, you know, she said. And then when he gets down on his knees, I’m really so shocked that this is happening because I already, at that point, accepted that he wasn’t going to do it. And so, I cry every time I look at it. It makes me happy. For those who stayed until the very end of the episode, Blake ripped his pants off as he stood up on his horse, which he actually confirmed on the podcast. Katie also mentioned that she noticed how tight his pants were and started to worry if he would propose because she couldn’t see a ring box in his pocket!

After the final, the couple are still doing well and enjoying living together for the first time. For me, it’s not even about things that I’m learning, but about really measuring how our relationship is progressing, Katie said. Were much stronger, our loves much stronger, we know each other a lot more. It’s just fun to be able to see him improve every time. Blake commented on Katies maturity and how living with her shows him how good a woman is.

