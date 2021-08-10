Musician on tour in Grand Rapids requires COVID-19 vaccine or negative test





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at all of his concerts, including his scheduled show this month at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids. The four-time Grammy Award winner appeared on MSNBC Monday, saying if the venue doesn’t allow it, he won’t play. I’m not saying anyone needs to get a shot or test negative for COVID, but if you don’t you won’t be able to come on the show, Isbell said in the interview with the MSNBC host, Stephanie Ruhle. News 8 contacted DeVos Performance Hall to find out if they would apply these requirements to Isbells coming August 26 but did not receive a response. Isbell said the decision was pushed back by some critics calling the decision an infringement on their freedom. Other fans, including those with tickets to his next show in Grand Rapids, have praised Isbell for taking a stand. He said early on that vaccinations were really important for him to resume touring, Ada’s Brooke Nabkey said. So it doesn’t surprise me at all that he announced this, and I think if anyone has tickets to Jason Isbell they probably already knew that. Nabkey and her husband have tickets to the next Isbells show in Grand Rapids. As a mom of young children not yet eligible for the vaccine, Nabkey is reassured that the concert will have strict coronavirus protocols in place, including a mask warrant for everyone in attendance. It’s so heartwarming for us to know that we can really relax during the show and not worry about what we could potentially take home to our kids, she said. And I know with kids it’s not as bad with COVID, at least that’s what they say, but it’s one of those things where I don’t want to find out the hard way . Another Isbell fan with tickets to the next show disagrees with the policy. The fan, who asked to remain anonymous, told News 8 that he is seriously considering not attending the show in light of the announcement. As live music continues to make a comeback, some venues allow artists to decide which COVID-19 protocols are in place, including GLC Live at 20 Monroe in downtown Grand Rapids. Officials from Live Nation, the company that owns and operates the site, said the decision to do so was announced by CEO Michael Rapino last week. We can confirm that Live Nation has developed best practices that will give artists the option of requiring fans and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry to their shows in the United States (where the law allows it), said a representative of Live Nation. in a statement to News 8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.woodtv.com/news/grand-rapids/musician-touring-grand-rapids-requires-covid-19-vaccine-or-negative-test/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos