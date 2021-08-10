DPS student Zainab interviews Bollywood star Aamir Khan

Posted on August 11, 2021 | Author Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar, August 10:

Last year, 12-year-old, visually impaired, Zainab expressed a wish to meet her favorite Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan.

Zainab, who is in 6th grade at Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar, said his dream of meeting Khan finally came true after a year.

“On August 5th, Khan was on the DPS campus for the filming of his next film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and during that time he gave me his precious 12 minutes for an interview for our community radio,” Zainab said. .

She said: “I really enjoyed the interview but at the same time I was very nervous because it was my first interaction with my favorite actor.”

Originally from the Natipora region of Srinagar, Zainab said in the interview that she had asked him about his shootings in Kashmir and his childhood interests.

Zainab also said that Khan in the interview informed her that he was very bad at painting. “I also asked him about the work Khan does for the visually impaired.”

Khan had arrived here to shoot for his next film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. After spending nearly a month, he returned to Mumbai on Tuesday.

Khan in his speech in Mumbai praised the locals for their hospitality, claiming that the people of Kashmir are as good as its beauty.

On July 30, Khan visited the historic Amar Singh College in Srinagar with his crew who had left for a shoot in Ladakh for the film.