Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 p.m. EDT

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment

NEW YORK (AP) Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he will step down following a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after being widely praised nationally for his detailed daily briefings and his leadership during the darker days of COVID-19. The three-term Democratic governors’ decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced Tuesday as the legislature rushed to remove him by impeachment. It came after the New York attorney general released the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo called out some of the fabricated allegations and forcefully denied touching anyone inappropriately.

Big win for T $ 1 infrastructure bill: Senate shows it can act

WASHINGTON (AP) With a strong vote after weeks of turmoil, the Senate approved the two-party $ 1 trillion infrastructure plan. A rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans gathered on Tuesday to deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Bidens’ agenda. Passage gives momentum as he now heads for the house. The package would provide nearly $ 550 billion in new spending over five years for roads, bridges, high-speed internet, water pipes and other public works systems. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it would do America a lot of good. The Senate is turning to Bidens’ biggest package, a $ 3.5 trillion plan that is expected to continue debate until the fall.

Breaking news: 75% of UK adults receive both doses of vaccine

British health officials say more than three-quarters of adults in the UK have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the milestone as a huge national achievement. The latest figures from the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs showed on Tuesday that 39.7 million people have now been struck twice. More than 47 million, or 89% of the adult population, have received a first dose. The UK has seen its average number of daily confirmed cases drop in recent weeks. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday that the vaccine rollout created a wall of defense that has significantly reduced hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

US vows to isolate Taliban if it seizes power by force

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) A US peace envoy has warned the Taliban that any government that comes to power by force in Afghanistan will not be internationally recognized. On Tuesday, Zalmay Khalilzad was in Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban have a political office. His visit comes after a series of towns fell to the insurgent group in surprisingly rapid succession. He and others hope to persuade the Taliban leadership to resume peace talks with the Afghan government as US and NATO forces complete their withdrawal from the country. Insurgents captured six of the country’s 34 provincial capitals in less than a week. They are now fighting the Western-backed government for control over several others.

Actions waver; tech companies fall, offsetting other gains

Stocks hovered between small gains and losses on Wall Street on Tuesday, with losses from tech companies offsetting gains from banks and industrial companies. The S&P 500 index fell less than 0.1%, while the Dow Jones rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.6%. Crude oil prices rose 3.2% after falling the day before. Theater chain AMC rose 1.2% after posting much better results than analysts expected on Monday night. Kansas City Southern rose 7.4% after Canadian Pacific increased its bid for the rail operator, reigniting a bidding war with Canadian National.

In-person gamers take the US casino market to its best year

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (AP) Players concerned about touching slots and table games in person after a year of coronavirus restrictions are taking the US casino industry to its best year ever. The American Gaming Association says casinos had their best second quarter in history at $ 13.6 billion. And 2021 could be their best year ever: they are on track to surpass 43.6 billion won in 2019, the highest-grossing year ever. The report does not take into account the recent wave of the more contagious delta variant of the virus, which worsened just at the end of the second trimester.

Wisconsin Governor veto GOP bills to restrict absenteeism

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills passed by the Republican-controlled legislature that would have imposed new restrictions on mail-in votes in key battlefield state . The Democratic governor was generally expected to reject the bills, which his party had derided as voter suppression. Republicans argued the proposals were necessary to ensure clean elections. The Wisconsin measures vetoed on Tuesday are part of a nationwide push by Conservatives to reshape elections and voting after President Donald Trump narrowly lost a second term to Democrat Joe Biden. Republicans in Wisconsin do not have enough votes to override Evers’ veto. No Democrat supported the legislation.

South Carolina government secures first support from anti-abortion organization in 2022

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) A leading anti-abortion group has chosen South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as their first state-level supporter in the upcoming election. The organization told The Associated Press it was part of a broader strategy to create high-profile jobs with abortion opponents as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to donate to states more power on the issue. Officials from the Susan B. Anthony list will travel to Greenville on Wednesday to endorse McMaster, a Republican who is currently in his second full term. Marjorie Dannenfelser, the organization’s president, told The Associated Press that McMaster’s key role in a case challenging Mississippis’ new abortion law makes him a hero in the defense of life and a good candidate for their group.

Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condominium

MIAMI (AP) Another South Florida condominium is evacuated six weeks after a Surfside condominium collapsed. Miami’s eight-story building with 138 units was evacuated Monday evening. City officials say the building failed to achieve a 40-year safety recertification and suffered several other violations. The city received a report from a building engineer last week saying it is structurally sound. But inspectors found problems with columns in the main building and in the detached, raised garage. They ordered everyone to get out late Monday. Ninety-eight people died in the South Champlain Towers collapse in June.

Great confidence in doctors and nurses in the United States, AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) A new poll reveals that most Americans have great faith in doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Researchers say confidence could become important in the push to increase COVID-19 vaccinations, as long as unvaccinated people have healthcare providers they know and are open to hearing new information about vaccines. A survey by the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that at least 7 in 10 Americans trust doctors, nurses and pharmacists to do this that’s good for them and their families most or all of the time.

Hong Kong’s largest teachers’ union dissolves amid crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) Hong Kong’s largest teachers’ union has said it has disbanded due to the changing political climate, as the government continues its crackdown on dissent in the city. The Hong Kong government severed ties with the pro-democracy union last week and accused it of propagating anti-Beijing and anti-government sentiments. The split came hours after Chinese state media called the union a malignant tumor that should be eradicated. The Professional Teachers Union is the city’s largest single-industry union, with 95,000 members. Beijing last year imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong. More than 100 pro-democracy figures have been arrested under the law.

