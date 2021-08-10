Revisiting Bollywood Hungama

Post-1990 Kashmir needs no elaboration, as we have all lived through decades of unprecedented unrest resulting in heavy loss of life and property. In the early years of the post-1990 era, Bollywood turned a blind eye to Kashmir and took to alternative places as a substitute for the beauty of the valley. However, industry players did not hesitate to choose stories of the miseries that the local population faced amid armed clashes between security forces and militants. A Kashmir-based screenplay with a flavor of patriotism has become an obsession among Bollywood filmmakers. Even the South Indian film industry was also drawn to the unrest in Kashmir and delivered many blockbuster films with a dash of patriotism in their scripts.

The point of explaining Bollywood’s romance with Kashmir in both eras is to understand how the filmmakers leaned on the backs of Kashmir to make a profit for themselves and in return they made a negligible contribution, in fact. no contribution to the socio-economic sphere of this Paradise on Earth. There might be a section that ties the Bollywood connection to promoting tourism, but I don’t think movies shot in Kashmir have made people across the country visit Kashmir. Yes, such films have drawn huge crowds to theaters.

Specifically, on the ground, Bollywood took advantage of the free ride in the Kashmir Valley to earn millions, which otherwise should not have been allowed at the expense of the region’s resources. Ironically, Bollywood redefined the concept of patriotism using the post-1990 era of J&K which witnessed large-scale unrest for almost over two decades.

There was a time during this period when many filmmakers rushed to fuel pseudo-patriotism among the masses while digging into the negativity of the situation in Kashmir through patriotic plots. The filmmakers spared no effort to use the negativity of the film’s plot more to earn money rather than to show their love for the country.

No one can afford to go against patriotism. But the way some of our filmmakers turned the concept of patriotism into vaporous patriotism and infused that fever with audiences has raised eyebrows a lot of people. They have precisely blatantly abused the power of cinema and grossly misled the gullible masses across the country through this filmic patriotism. If we look to the past, the theme of patriotism has been explored time and time again in Bollywood films. There were times when the films usually projected the hero in love with his homeland and ready to die to save the honor of his country. Kranti, Purab Paschim, Shaheed, Mera Gaon Mera Desh etc. were the films with a plot around the truest form of patriotism reflecting a society moved for its country and its rights.

In other words, Bollywood’s performance vis-à-vis the destination Kashmir in the post-1990 era is a testament to their acts of flirtation with the situation that had plunged J&K into turmoil never before seen. A glance at some great films asserts that most of their films glamorized the troubles in Kashmir in bad taste; simulated many incidents and repeatedly justified the suffering of the people. These rigged on-screen situations that brought fortunes to filmmakers (including actors) lasted for more than two decades. Not only did this shake Kashmir’s reputation as “Heaven on Earth”, it also spawned hatred against Kashmiris across the country. It would not be out of place to mention that intolerance in the country has its basis in some Bollywood films. which contained a plot whose scenario revolved around terrorism and only terrorism, discrediting the Kashmir brand.

However, in the midst of all this Bollywood Hungama around Kashmir, there is a silver lining that the negativity about Kashmir in the future Bollywood or any other film project would be filtered out and the respectability of J&K and its people. is unconditionally restored in movie storylines. In this regard, the deployment of a film policy by the J&K administration can prove to be a major asset to generate multiple benefits for the J&K region as a partner of any future Bollywood / film project.

Notably, Jammu & Kashmirs Film Policy-2021 was unveiled last week in Srinagar by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha during a star-studded evening which saw the presence of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker. Rajkumar Hirani, among others. At the launch, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invited filmmakers from all over the world to come to J&K and capture its pristine beauty through their lens. It revealed a myriad of tax and non-tax incentives, world-class facilities offered by the J&K government available to filmmakers.

The 2021 Film Policy content is a well thought out document that will enhance J&K’s transformation into a preferred film shooting destination. At the same time, it will streamline and bring the entry of Bollywood and other filmmakers to the region through a formal channel.

Among other things in the policy, the grant component for the making of the first, second and third films, for the award-winning producer / director, TV shows, web series, OTT original shows and documentaries is the part most attractive of the document. The beauty of the policy is that it is responsible for tailor-made support to local J&K artists. Here, the filmmaker has been promised an additional element of subsidy up to an amount of Rs.50 lakh if ​​he customizes the film projects to accommodate members of the local artistic community.

The idea of ​​creating a city of cinema in the region envisaged in the film policy document is not a bad idea. In the mid-1980s, at the time of our university studies, the idea of ​​establishing a movie town somewhere in Pulwama had been floating around for about a year. But he never saw a practical form.

In addition, the establishment of a Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council (JKFDC) to manage all aspects of the film projects to be executed in the J&K region under one roof will certainly bring discipline to the sector. A formal system for such projects was a long-standing initiative.

Precisely, with a cinematographic policy now in place, it is time to put an end to the Bollywood propaganda unleashed by certain opportunist filmmakers against the Kashmir brand. It would be in the order of things if a cavalier was placed for the filmmakers that any negativity in the film about J&K and its people would lead to legal action against the entire film crew. Make them understand that J&K, especially the Kashmir Valley, is a place full of human-interest stories, most of which are untold. The JKFDC can play a vital role in attracting filmmakers to capture these untold stories and at the same time closely monitor film projects to filter out any negativity about the region and its people.

(The opinions are those of the author and not of the institution for which he works)