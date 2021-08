Actor and comedian Damon Wayans at Houston Improv

Fall in love with the observations and ideas of actor and actor Damon Wayans when he brings his Just Sayin tour to Houston Improv for six shows of From Thursday August 12 to Sunday August 15, 2021. OfIn Living ColorToMy wife and childrenand 3 seasons on FoxsDeadly weapon TV series, thebeloved comedian, actor and writerwho’s a grandpa now, if you can believe it he’s coming back to H-Town on his new tour. On the winner of an Emmy In Living Color, he’s created sketch characters like Homey the Clown, Handiman, and outrageously flamboyant movie critic Blaine from Men on Film. His writing for the series has earned him two personal Emmy nominations. Wayans created the executive production and starred in the hilarious comedic sketch show The Subway. Additional TV credits include the half-hour Fox sitcom Damon in which he starred and executive produced and the hour-long drama 413, street of hope, which was nominated for a Peoples Choice Award. He was executive producer on Waynehead, a Saturday morning cartoon for WB that featured the voices of siblings Kim, Marlon and Shawn Wayans. He also starred and produced an independent film Aria from Harlem. Other feature film credits include leading roles in Major Payne, White man, and Mo money, which he also wrote and produced by the executive. Wayans has also appeared in movies. The Grand Blanc Hype, Celtic pride, The last boy scout, Earth girls are easy, I will make you suck, Colors, Punch, Hollywood mix, Roxanne, and Beverly Hills cop. This article was sponsored by the event organizer. In accordance with our advertising and sponsorship policy, we only accept sponsored content from organizations that meet our editorial standards and truly present an activity, event, resource or destination of value to residents and visitors of the greater Houston area. Advertising revenue helps support 365 Things to Do in Houston and our backers, allowing us to expand our coverage of activities and events in the Houston area. Click here to learn more about promoting your event or your company.

