Cynthia Erivo on Hollywood Bowl Debut, Adobe Digital Skates Collection – The Hollywood Reporter

Cynthia Erivo has embarked on a new project with Adobe. The actress, artist and performer, who is currently nominated for an Emmy Award for her work as Aretha Franklin in Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha, has partnered with Adobe on Skate stories. The project offers a range of digital roller skates that showcase a beloved hobby – a hobby that developed amid the pandemic and on social media but has always been in vogue in the black community – while also highlighting Adobe’s Substance 3D design software.

Hollywood journalist met Erivo by phone to discuss how she approached her role as Creative Director, what makes her happy today, and why her recent Hollywood Bowl debut has changed her life so much.

Cynthia Erivo models for her partnership with Adobe.

Courtesy of Adobe

Why did you partner with Adobe on these digital skates?

What attracted me to the project was the opportunity to dive into the technology and creativity that I love to be a part of. The most beautiful thing about it is that we can celebrate the aspects and touchstones of our black community, the black college culture, the black experience. [because] Roller skating as a whole is part of the black experience. Using this medium to bring out specific moments and facets of our culture to celebrate was a really cool thing.

Being able to express that using technology was really exciting, and no one had ever asked me to do something like this before. I was able to become a creative director, share my ideas and help influence the way things look. Forgive me for doing this more like medicine than sugar, but for being invited as a black woman to join us and help shape the way we view black culture and shape the way how we look at our lives, it was really good to be included that way.

An overview of some of the custom skates for Adobe Skate stories.

Courtesy of Adobe

How do the designs reflect your creative input?

The first is style. I wanted to play with the textiles, materials and prints that could be used. I always wanted to keep it practical because I wanted people to be able to skate with them, but they have to look good. They must reflect a style that is not only current but… also reflects the days when skating became a refuge in the 70s. Neon wheels, print, fur and the strength of the style not only reflect who I am as a person – someone who loves expressing themselves through fashion and style – but also the community. Blacks, as a community, are constantly reinventing the wheel when it comes to the way we dress, how we look, and the style in which we dress.

Roller skating is one of those activities that so reflects the joy of black people. What brings you joy today?

I am a bit of a flower child, a plant mother. I don’t know why, but the connection between humans and Earth is something that has shown its face lately. I have plants to take care of and trees in my house, and that brings me a lot of joy, a lot of joy. I was listening to bossa nova yesterday and just the music, in general, brought me a lot of joy. Not just playing but listening to other artists who find space there and express themselves through music. When I see a musician who can do that and be a full part of it, it makes me really, really happy. It brings me a lot of joy.

I did a concert at the Hollywood Bowl and I haven’t said that sentence about the experience yet, but I think it’s true: it changed my life. I’m always connected when I play, but at this particular gig I felt like I was levitating. It was so connected. Everything seemed right. I had Bloom & Plume flowers everywhere and they had set up this beautiful podium with wildflowers everywhere. I knew the inspiration had to come from Minnie Riperton. There’s an album cover she has baby’s breath in her hair on, and so they created like a breathless arch with a mat on that double podium for me to stand on. I didn’t have to wear shoes. It was really free and it brought me a lot of joy. Singing for the people and feeling it was a total joy.

Speaking of joy, you’re currently nominated for an Emmy for your work in Genius: Aretha. You’ve been through rewards season before, but not in a pandemic. How do you feel about attending events and screenings in person?

Without issue. I approach it as cautiously as possible. But I can’t wait to see people. We haven’t had the chance to see people for so long in these spaces. These awards ceremonies are truly wonderful, but the most amazing thing about it is that you get to see people that you would never have time to see anyway. Fortunately, in these spaces everyone feels good and they are beautiful, but you can see a friend that you don’t see often enough and have a great time with each other. I am especially proud this time around because I have a friend, Michaela Coel, who is nominated, and we found out today that we have known each other for 16 years. Being able to share this moment in person would be a dream come true, really.

You also recently joined New York Back home Concert scheduled for August 21 in Central Park. Why was it important for you to be a part of this show? And what are you going to sing?

I decided to join the New York Homecoming Concert because that’s basically where I made my big debut. New York has been my home for three good years. Obviously, having made The color purple there I made a lot of friends and family when I got there. It’s a place that really took care of me. I felt I had to give back a little. I will sing “Home” from The Sorcerer. Clive [Davis] asked me to do this song and I said, “OK, we’ll do it.” What’s wonderful is that Whitney Houston’s version of the song was a moment when you realized you were meeting a star for the first time. It’s also an important song and the message is to know where your house is, to be proud of it and to want to be there. It is the most appropriate song you can sing to reopen New York, to regenerate people and help them feel good again.

Interview edited for length and clarity.