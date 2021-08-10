2 rappers added to NYS Fair, completing the 2021 program (see the full concert program)





Two rappers have been added to the Great New York State Fair concert lineup, completing Chevy Park and Chevy Court schedules for 2021. YG will perform on the NYS Fairs Chevy Park Stage on Saturday, September 4 at 8 p.m. ET. . Tee Grizzley will take to the Chevy Park stage on Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m. ET. The Detroit rapper is known for songs like First Day Out and From the D to the A, as well as collaborations with Lil Yachty, Lil Pump, Big Sean and Meek Mill. All NYS Fair concerts are free with $ 3 entry to the fair. The 2021 NYS Fair concert schedule for the Chevy Park and Chevy Court stages. The Chevy Park stage, where the fair’s biggest concerts will take place this year, is located in the New York Experience zone at the western end of the fairground near Midway. Chevy Court will host smaller gigs during the fair, a change from previous Covid-based plans to host all gigs on the Chevy Park stage (formerly known as the New York Experience stage). Several concerts have changed from previous announcements. Sister Sledge, announced in May, was canceled in July and their time slot was replaced by Syracuse rapper Scorey. The Dropkick Murphys have moved from Chevy Park to Chevy Court, swapping scenes with Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes. Most of the Chevy Park concerts will be held daily at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Chevy Court concerts will take place daily at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Two concerts are announced daily for the two stages, including 50 national numbers as well as local and regional artists. The 2021 NYS Fair Chevy Park concert lineup Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots Friday August 20 at 2 p.m.

Nas Friday August 20 at 8 p.m.

Tee Grizzley Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.

98 Degrés Saturday August 21 at 8 p.m.

Les Barndogs Sunday August 22 at 8 p.m.

Osborne Brothers Sunday August 22 at 8 p.m.

Isreal Hagan & Stroke Monday August 23 at 2 p.m.

Abroad Monday August 23 at 8 p.m.

Le Jess Novak Tuesday August 24 at 2 p.m.

Train Tuesday August 24 at 8 p.m.

Jameson Rodgers Wednesday August 25 at 2 p.m.

REO Speedwagon Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Dangerous type Thursday August 26 at 2 p.m.

Bell Biv DeVoe Thursday August 26 at 8 p.m.

Scorey Friday August 27 at 2 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge Friday August 27 at 8 p.m.

Waydown Wailers Saturday August 28 at 2 p.m.

Les Beach Boys Saturday August 28 at 8 p.m.

Noah Cyrus Sunday August 29 at 2 p.m.

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes Sunday, August 29 at 7 p.m.

Alex Miller Monday August 30 at 2 p.m.

Justin Moore Monday August 30 at 8 p.m.

Cory Marks Tuesday August 31 at 2 p.m.

Halestorm Tuesday August 31 at 8 p.m.

Sydney Irving & The Mojo Wednesday September 1 at 2 p.m.

Nelly Wednesday September 1st at 8 p.m.

Brownskin Band Thursday, September 2 at 8 p.m.

Third blind eye Thursday, September 2 at 8 p.m.

Dark Hollow Friday September 3 at 2 p.m.

AJR Friday September 3 at 8 p.m.

Cold War Kids Saturday September 4 at 2 p.m.

YG Saturday September 4 at 8 p.m.

Jesse McCartney Sunday September 5 at 2 p.m.

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Sunday, September 5 at 8 p.m.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Monday, September 6 at 1 p.m.

Cheap Trick Monday September 6 at 6 p.m. * * * * * The 2021 NYS Fair Chevy Court concert lineup Simplelife Friday August 20 at 2 p.m.

LOCASH Friday August 20 at 7 p.m.

Hard promises: tribute to Tom Petty Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.

Ratt Saturday August 21 at 7 p.m.

Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra Monday August 23 at 2 p.m.

Bishop Briggs Monday August 23 at 7 p.m.

The Spinners Tuesday August 24 at 2 p.m.

DSL * Legacy of Dire Straits Tuesday August 24 at 7 p.m.

The Carolyn Kelly Blues Band Wednesday, August 25 at 2 p.m.

Russell Dickerson Wednesday, August 25 at 7 p.m.

Bad Mamas Blues Band Thursday August 26 at 2 p.m.

Three Dog Night Thursday, August 26 at 7 p.m.

Tionesta Friday August 27 at 2 p.m.

CNCO Friday August 27 at 7 p.m.

Stephen Phillips Saturday August 28 at 2 p.m.

Vixen and Great White Saturday August 28 at 7 p.m.

Harmonic Dirt Sunday August 29 at 2 p.m.

Dropkick Murphys Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

Hermans Hermits with Peter Noone Monday August 30 at 2 p.m.

grandson Monday August 30 at 7 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Jamey Johnson Tuesday, August 31 at 7 p.m.

Sheena Easton Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Blue Oyster Cult Wednesday September 1st at 7 p.m.

BeatleCUSE Thursday September 2 at 2 p.m.

Starship with Mickey Thomas Thursday, September 2 at 7 p.m.

Uncle Kracker Friday September 3 at 2 p.m.

Blues Traveler Friday, September 3 at 7 p.m.

Syracuse JAMS FunkFest Saturday September 4 at 2 p.m.

Stone City Band & Mary Jane Girls Saturday, September 4 at 7 p.m.

The Mavericks En Espaol Sunday, September 5 at 2 p.m. (show in Spanish only)

The Mavericks Sunday, September 5 at 7 p.m.

The Ripcords Monday September 6 at 12 p.m.

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Monday, September 6 at 4 p.m. * * * * * The 2021 New York State Fair runs from August 20 to September 6. FOLLOWING: What to Know About Tickets, Times, Special Days, Free Admission to NYS 2021 (Frequently Asked Questions) St. Joes Amp concert tickets will not give you free access to the NYS Fair this year. The best fair in New York State? These suppliers are back for 2021 and they are excited about it

