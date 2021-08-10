Lowes Foods plans new entertainment-themed store

Lowes Foods is hatching a new store concept with a food hall style design and space for customer and community events.

The 25,000-square-foot store will occupy a former Earth Fare supermarket space at 14021 Boren St. in Huntersville, NC, in the Charlotte Market area, and will feature specialty food, entertainment and zero-cost shopping. friction, Lowes, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. noted.

The opening date has not yet been set. Lowes has opened a hiring center for the Huntersville store and plans to fill 100 jobs.

On the entertainment side, the new store will house a mezzanine where customers can book events such as birthdays, book clubs or team parties, as well as enjoy a pint of beer or a glass of wine while listening to local musicians. , according to Lowes. . Planned events such as flower arranging classes, quiz evenings, board game tournaments, and beer and wine tastings will also take place in the mezzanine space.

The food service at Huntersville Lowes Foods will offer made-to-order, ready-to-eat, reheat and take-out options in a dining room presentation, with an in-store chef overseeing the dining experience, the grocer said.

Lowes Foods The Huntersville, NC store will feature Lowes Foods Originals prepared food brands, such as The Beer Den and The Chicken Kitchen.

We are particularly excited about the concept of our new Huntersville store. It’s been described as our small pack, but it’s actually much more, Lowes Foods president Tim Lowe said in a statement. It has been in the planning and design phase for some time and will be the first of its kind to focus on entertainment while providing a smooth shopping experience.

Prepared food and beverage stores, from the Lowes Foods Originals brand list, will include the following:

The Chicken Kitchen, serving everything chicken related like roast chicken, fried chicken, chicken wings, chicken pies, chicken fillets, chicken salad and Cock-a-Doodle noodle soup . Lowes said all items use fresh, locally sourced chicken without antibiotics.

The Smokehouse, featuring a daily rotation of wood-smoked meats like beef, pork, chicken and salmon. The meat is smoked using a variety of woods to infuse the flavor, according to Lowes. Items can be purchased ready to eat or taken home and reheated.

The Beer Den, featuring a selection of draft and craft beers that shoppers can drink in-store or take home in a growler (bottle) or crowler (can). The space will also feature seasonal beer offerings and feature special events and takeovers.

Pick & Prep, where shoppers can get freshly packaged fruits and vegetables to take out throughout the day. Customers can also request custom cuts, as Pick & Prep chefs will slice, dice, chop or dice products while they shop.

Sammys, an all-day destination serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, such as sandwiches and salads. Buyers can have custom items made from Boars Head Meat and Cheese, Smokehouse Pulled Pork, or Pick & Prep Fruits and Vegetables. Customers can eat their food in-store or take it home or work, Lowes noted.

The Cakery, a fresh bakery offering deliciously square cakes in a range of sizes, topped with store-fresh frosting with real cream and butter, the retailer said.

The Boxcar Coffee & Chocolate Co., a cafe with an in-store roaster that offers Boxcar brand coffee and other hot beverages as well as store-made chocolate barks.

SausageWorks, serving homemade pork, beef and poultry sausages in a range of flavors and combinations.

Bread Crumb, a fresh bread station with everything from traditional sourdough breads and baguettes to sweet breads and savory focaccia, according to Lowes.

Divine Cut, offering certified Angus beef served by high-end steakhouses, the grocer said. Buyers can choose from a selection of dry-aged steaks and have them cut to size.

Lowes Foods The SausageWorks boutique will serve homemade pork, beef and poultry sausages.

Lowes said the Huntersville store will offer frictionless shopping, allowing customers to order and pay for meals, drinks, desserts or other food at every point of contact. For example, if a customer orders coffee from Boxcar, a breakfast sandwich from Sammys, and fresh fruit from Pick & Prep, the items are prepared and put together for the customer. Customers will also be able to order everything online for in-store or curbside pickup.

We have had success in our other stores in the Carolinas for several years helping bring the community back to the table in a variety of ways. This store is the next step in transforming the Lowes Foods brand from a typical supermarket to a differentiated store to now a community center, Lowe explained. The Huntersville store is designed to meet a variety of needs for our customers. This will be the perfect place for a morning coffee, a quick family dinner, a beer with a friend or for curbside groceries.

A subsidiary of grocery distributor Alex Lee, Lowes Foods operates 80 full-service supermarkets in North and South Carolina. Last week, Lowes opened a new store in Hanahan, SC, and the company plans to open another in West Ashley, SC on August 12. Both are converted Bi-Lo supermarkets acquired from Southeastern Grocers.