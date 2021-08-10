‘Field of Dreams’ cast thrilled to see MLB game in Dyersville, Iowa





Dwier Brown was so desperate for tickets to the Major League Baseballs game in Dyersville, the “Field of Dreams” actor did what most Iowadid fans did. Using the postal code of the Dyersville building he purchased, the old Tegeler Dairy building he is working to restore, Brown has entered the MLB lottery for the Iowiens who wish to attend the game. But Brown, like most Iowans, found out he wasn’t selected. “I was pretty happy to be in town and watch it on the big screen in downtown Dyersville,” Brown said in a telephone interview with The Register. It won’t come to that. The actor received an invitation from MLB to attend the game. So Brown, who played John Kinsella in the iconic film, will attend Thursday’s game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. He will be part of the crowd at the specially constructed stadium that can seat 8,000 spectators and located near the famous Diamond from the 1989 film. “I can’t wait to be a kid in a candy store,” Brown said. The film is about a farmer from Iowa, played by Kevin Costner, who plows his corn and builds a baseball field for the ghosts of Joe Jackson and other members of the Chicago White Sox banned from 1919. In the process, he reconnects with his late father, played by Brown. Dyersville, where much of the film was shot, and the iconic diamond still hold a special place in the hearts of actors. Some of actor Frank Whaley’s best memories on the set of the movie came in between takes. Whaley, who played the young version of Moonlight Graham, said he and other cast members, including Ray Liotta, spent the time playing baseball on the field. One night, Whaley tried to go to a local bar with other actors. He did not have a driver’s license and could not prove that he was old enough to drink. So, he was forced to wait outside for three hours while others, including his vehicle, hung out inside. “It was really fun going out and playing cards and playing ball and getting to know these guys,” Whaley said. PREVIOUSLY: Whaley, who appeared in “Pulp Fiction” and “The Doors,” said her character in “Field of Dreams” has always been one of her most recognizable roles. And for good reason. The film resonated with viewers for years. But now a new light is shining on the film. Brown and Whaleyboth took part in a documentary on the film called “If You Build It: 30 Years of Field of Dreams”. The documentary, which aired last Saturday, will air again Wednesday on FS1 at 7:30 pm Then there will be Thursday night’s game between the Yankees and the White Sox near the film’s diamond. Whaley said many of the cast plan to be in Iowa for the game in 2020. But that game has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to 2021. Due to the change in hourly, Whaley cannot do it. But Brown can. Brown said he expected others, including Costner, to be there. Following:Hy-Vee Partners With “Field of Dreams” Star Dwier Brown on Limited Edition Corn Flakes The story continues below. When Brown found out that MLB was giving him tickets, he considered putting them in a limited edition box of Field of Dreams Corn Flakes which it promotes, so they would go to a random winner. But, thinking the MLB really wanted him in the game, he passed the idea on. The return trip won’t be the first for Brown, who has visited Dyersville about “a dozen times” since filming. He even has the building in town that he is restoring. But this trip will be different. “I love the idea of ​​someone being the first major league player to hit a ball in the corn in a major league game,” said Brown. Although Whaley cannot make it to the game, he hopes to tune into the FOX show. “I can’t imagine the New York Yankees playing ball there, but it’s going to be really exciting,” Whaley said. Tommy Birch, the Register’s sports company and trade journalist, has worked for the newspaper since 2008. He is the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sports Writer of the Year. Reach it at [email protected] or 515-284-8468. Follow him on twitter @TommyBirch.

