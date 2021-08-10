‘WandaVision’ costume designer reveals inspirations behind the looks – The Hollywood Reporter





At the start of Disney + WandaVision, Mayes C. Rubeo found herself a little out of her comfort zone. “I’ve never done television before,” admits the Emmy-nominated costume designer for her first business. Rubeo had worked on massive productions – she designed costumes for Apocalypto, Avatar and World War Z and entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Ragnarok. (Bunny Jojo, his second collaboration with Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, earned her an Oscar nomination.) But Rubeo shares that working in the episodic environment was familiar to him, especially because of WandaVisionthe large scale and scope. “This one was a twist of mind,” Rubeo says. “It was very clever writing and [offered] excellent material for my costumes. Due to the meta nature of the limited series, in which each episode feels like a sitcom from a different era, Rubeo has done a lot of research into the history of television – though she still approaches her craft as part of the movie theater. “Streaming or 35mm, whatever it is, doesn’t change much for me,” she says. “I treat everything like cinema.” For the 10-part limited series, Rubeo designed classic TV-inspired costumes that balanced camp and realism – she set the standard I love lucy for the black and white episodes while adopting primary patterns and colors as the series unfolded and parodied 70s and 80s sitcoms like The partridge family and Family ties. The look bag also includes superhero uniforms, both vintage and contemporary, perfect for two Avengers. Rubeo admits that she also left little clues that gave clues to one of the show’s biggest surprises: Agatha Harkness’s wizarding reveal, played by stage thief Kathryn Hahn. Kathryn Hahn, a constant source of comedic relief throughout the series as Agatha, wears one of the ’80s looks.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios / Disney + As the series progressed, Rubeo took advantage of the primary colors and bold patterns, just as TV designers did in the 60s and 70s with the advent of Technicolor.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios / Disney + The Halloween episode finds Wanda donning the original Scarlet Witch costume as seen in the source material comics – with pink tights going against each other.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios / Disney + Teyonah Parris in one of the 70s inspired looks, which references the “velvet suits and lace collars” from shows like The partridge family.

This story first appeared in an August issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.

