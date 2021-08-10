Jordan Taylor has a Dale Earnhardt tribute helmet for Le Mans

When he dons his helmet for this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, Jordan Taylor will likely think of Dale Earnhardt just as he does every year for the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The # 3 Corvette co-pilot has heard the legendary stories for a decade from veterans Johnny OConnell and Andy Pilgrim about the Intimidators that started in the 2001 Rolex 24, and one story (albeit it may be apocryphal) is his favorite. . .

When the seven-time NASCAR Cup streak champion whipped his yellow Corvette Racing GT on the over-the-top shores of Daytona Worldwide Speedway, Earnhardt managed to turn on the rev limiter on the car’s dashboard while performing a feat on his own. that his extremely accomplished teammates can achieve only by pulling in the wake of another automobile.

It was an assertion of Earnhardt’s astonishing ability to harness the picky aerodynamics of Daytona, whether or not he handled a pack of stock vehicles or gracefully sailed a race line with the precision of a shiny sports car.

He was doing something through the oval that we street class guys just didn’t know, Taylor taught NBC Sports activities in a wonderful way. When I first heard it in 2011, I thought it was the craziest factor.

There are always these myths within our crew that he was doing something on laps 3 and 4 and in the trioval that put him aside. He only did one race with the crew, and they still talk about it today. I can respect the kind of man he was to keep that legacy alive. I think about it every year after I leave Daytona.

When the three-time winner of the Rolex 24 (as well as overall titles in 2017 and 19) takes a flight to France on Wednesday, he will likely think of Earnhardt once more and make sure the man in black is also called back by anyone who watches one of the many greatest races on the planet.

Taylor, 30, will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a black reproduction helmet with the logos of GM Racing, Chevrolet, Goodwrench Service Plus and Snap-on which have become synonymous with Earnhardt and his famous No.3 Chevrolet.

Hes The Intimidator, and I really feel a little intimidated putting it on, Taylor said with amusement. As a result, this is her look. This is who he is. That’s what everyone knew after they appeared on TV. He had an open face helmet so you could see who he was, but I feel like even though you noticed the last quarter of the helmet with these logos on you knew it was Dale Sr. and The Intimidator.

I really want to move on. I know the NASCAR district will love to see it come back, and I know the sports car racing district, especially in France, it is a very motorsport oriented district, and I know they are going to like it.

The design, which will additionally feature a stylized No.3 on the back and front, will blend with Taylors’ common helmet (which features a J with stars). It was created by Savage Designs of Melbourne, Florida, and owner Mike Savage probably painted the helmet three or four times to get it the way we wanted, Taylor said. I have the impression that he did quite well. The few people I have personally proven this to liked it, so I think people in France will respond to it effectively.

Because he wanted the logos to replicate their ’90s origins, Taylor erased the helmet with GM Racing and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was the first person to text Taylor when the company started two months ago. .

Earnhardt Jr. immediately responded that it would be superior and helpful help in ensuring the historical accuracy and legitimacy of the helmets.

He was clearly the first man I asked to make sure he was okay with me making the helmet, and he was extremely excited, Taylor said of Earnhardt Jr. cool. He’s a busy man and has much more vital issues to do. So it was good that he came regularly. I texted (a photo) throughout one of the many shows, and he texted me again during an industrial break to say: Yeah, that seems to be okay. Looks to be good! I really enjoyed it.

The 2001 Rolex 24 was one of all of Earnhardt’s final races before he was killed two weeks later in a last-lap crash on the Daytona 500. Earnhardt Jr. co-drove in the 2001 Rolex 24 with his father and saved a road mannequin reproduction of the Corvette No.3 (his father owed an identical model).

It’s kind of a token piece for me, Earnhardt Jr. said throughout a 2019 episode of NASCAR on NBC Podcast. Something we did together at the end of his life. I only have a handful of vehicles under my belt, and there’s only one or two that I’ll never take down, and this is one of them. I’m going to have this all the time. It means more to me now than I thought it would. Once we decided to have these vehicles made, I had no idea that dad was going to be taken from us soon after.

Taylor, who has watched movies of the 2001 Rolex 24 Earnhardts interviews, can relate to family ties because the crew owner’s son for 3 of the previous 4 Rolex 24 wins. Jordan and Wayne Taylor have raced together from the Rolex 24 in 2014.

It was my only chance to drive with my dad, said Jordan Taylor. I think the 2001 Rolex was (Earnhardt Jr.s) the only chance to be his father’s teammate. Watching all of the previous footage and seeing Dale Jr. run at the same time is absolutely cool to see that they had run against each other. It’s something that I couldn’t do as a pilot, but I think it was really special being a pilot’s son and chatting forward and backward with Dale Jr. about what it is. ‘is.

The homage to the Earnhardt helmet for Le Mans is also special as the # 3 Corvette C8.R also won this year’s Rolex 24 GTLM class with Taylor and co-drivers Antonio Garcia and Nicky Catsburg.

The crossover that got us the race was a rough looking and took the lead in the trioval, so it was kind of a NASCAR style victory, Taylor said. We are in car 3, it’s a Corvette and its Daytona. It was his playground. I think whenever we have those kinds of moments, you look at that historic past and what he was able to do.

Taylor expects the same appreciation for his Earnhardt helmet in France from Le Mans fans, who enthusiastically greeted his 2012 debut.

I was a 21 year old former American driver who hadn’t done much in his trade, and loads of people knew who I was and had pictures of me printed from go-karts, said Taylor, who will likely make his seventh 24 Hours of Le Mans start in the August 21-22 race. Problems that I never see in an American racetrack. Their heritage and their connection with American motorsport is absolutely special and deep. Not only are auto racing and System One sports, they are consistent with NASCAR and motorsport as a whole.

An icon like a Dale Sr. who actually changed the entire game, everyone will find out. Once they see the helmet, they perceive it, especially after affiliating it with No.3 and a Corvette. They will know the entire package.

Plus, they’ll attend a loop closing ceremony in Earnhardt’s illustrious profession in the Corridor of Fame. Corvette Racing had laid out the logistical framework for Earnhardt’s race at Le Mans. Going to Le Mans was going to be like the boss of (Earnhardt), the former program supervisor Doug Fehan led the business of NBC Sports in 2019. It was his dream.

Earnhardt Jr. said he was one hundred percent certain his father would have raced in the 24 hours of traditional auto racing, which means Taylor will symbolically carry the torch to the end for a racing icon with the imitator of the bully. helmet.

Its kind of scary to look at it that way, Taylor said. At the same time, I am very honored to take part of his helmet and his design, and I hope we make him proud and Dale Jr. will be proud as well. His father was not able to go there individually, but I’m sure he would sooner or later in his job.

I am proud to have the ability to maintain this heritage until the finish line at Le Mans.