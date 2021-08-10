Entertainment
Where will the HFPA find black members? – The Hollywood journalist
Now that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has passed an extensive list of new statutes intended in part to expand and diversify its roster “with particular emphasis on recruiting black members,” the next question is how, precisely, it will accomplish task.
Undoubtedly the biggest source of indignation triggered by February 21 Los Angeles Times expose About the HFPA was the revelation that the 87-member organization (now at 83) behind the Golden Globe Awards does not have black reporters. Opening up eligibility to those working in non-print media who reside anywhere in the United States (not just Southern California) and allowing multiple members who cover the same foreign territory will increase the prospect pool and help the organization meet its goal of adding at least 20 new members in 2021 and an overall membership increase of 50% over the next 18 months. Two other changes – the lifting of the sponsorship requirement (in which two current members support a candidate) and the authorization of “alternative methods for inducing members” (including the addition of third-party journalistic organizations and DCI ‘credible’ in the Credentials Committee) – could break up some of the insularity for which the HFPA is known and, according to a representative of the HFPA New Membership Committee, are key strategies to help diversify membership .
A declared shortage of candidates – the common refrain “we can’t find any” – is often used to justify the lack of diversity in a group. But Kelley L. Carter, chair of the National Association of Black Journalists’ Arts and Entertainment Task Force, said Hollywood journalist that the organization maintains a database of black journalists with years of entertainment experience for national and international media. “The pool is wide open,” says Carter, senior entertainment writer for ESPN’s The Undefeated. “I find it very insulting that companies have difficulty finding qualified journalists of color. We are there, and we have always been there.
The representative of the HFPA New Membership Committee said the group is reaching out to advocacy groups, industry experts and external partners to help with recruitment. Representatives of the HFPA and NABJ boards met in March, and the former organization contacted the latter again last week after the new statutes were adopted.
The HFPA’s early responses to its crisis were viewed as lukewarm by other stakeholders in the awards industry apparatus, which may leave some potential new members reluctant to join an organization seen as reactionary or insincere. as to change. “To have these stipulations [about membership] in the first place showed that they never really intended to have many people from different backgrounds, cultures and ethnicities, ”says Toronto-based freelance journalist and film critic Carolyn Hinds, which said if she was eligible she would need to see transparency on membership and six months to a year of active change before joining.
Carter believes black journalists are “cautiously open” to considering the HFPA. “The only way to fix a broken system is to break into it. It doesn’t do anything for us to berate them and then walk away, ”she says, although she adds that“ everything [the HFPA does] right now, even if it’s well intentioned, it’s still going to feel performative. The point is, this was an organization that clearly did not think about representation and what its electoral base looked like until it was revealed. Having a reactionary response instead of being an organization that should have been proactive misses the mark for many people. “
The HFPA says its in-house training (which includes a majority of members who have already had “intimate sessions” with the DCI Leadership Lab International consultant) has emphasized not only the arrival of new journalists, but especially the culture of an inclusive environment so that everyone feels like welcome participants in the organization. “New members will immediately be allowed to vote on the Golden Globes, vote for board members and serve on committees,” said Anke Hofmann, member of the HFPA. THR. “We want new members to not only feel comfortable, but also empowered to have their voices heard in our reinvented Association upon arrival. “
Despite lingering concerns about the struggling organization, for marginalized journalists who are not employed in the mainstream media that cover the entertainment industry, membership in the HFPA could still provide considerable professional boost. “I know it would help my career,” says Hinds. “When you belong to an organization like this, just like having the approval of Tomatometer [a mark of distinction in which a critic’s reviews count toward the official Rotten Tomatoes score], this gives us leverage behind our pitches. It’s all about access.
Hinds adds that, ironically, HFPA membership could make a particularly difference when it comes to showcasing international outlets. Although she resides in Canada, all but one of her signatures are with American brands like ComingSoon, Observer and The Root. “The coverage of entertainment in Canada is very white and very masculine,” says Hinds, who is of Bajan descent.
In the end, the diversification of the HFPA forces the organization to take responsibility but also involves addressing the media ecosystem of the industry as a whole. “There are so many issues beyond the Hollywood foreign press,” Carter says. “We really enjoyed hearing a lot of talent speak out on this, but the truth is that black journalists, even though we are qualified and work for some really amazing media, often don’t have the same access as our counterparts who work for larger companies. , predominantly white or institutional places get.
Talents and publicists who have held the HFPA accountable for their diversity deficits can further support black journalists by granting interviews to black-focused media. “It doesn’t just start and end with the Hollywood foreign press,” Carter says. “It’s Hollywood, period.”
August 10 a.m., 10:16 a.m. Corrected to reflect the HFPA met with the NABJ in March.
