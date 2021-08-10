Interim relief for actor Mammooty, row family





The petitioner challenged before the HC the order of the land administration commissioner declaring the property as reserve forest

Madras High Court prevented the Land Administration Commissioner (CLA) from taking coercive action against PI actors Mohammed Kutty aka Mammooty, his son Dulquer Salmaan Mohammed Kutty and their family members in relation to the 40 acres of land they own in Karuguzhipallam village in Chengalpattu District near here. Judge CV Karthikeyan granted interim protection after the family filed a joint petition challenging an order made by the CLA on March 16 this year ordering the Chengalpattu District Revenue Officer to treat the entire land as Kazhuveli Poromboke (wetland) and declare it a forest reserve under section 26 of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act of 1882. The judge, however, clearly indicated that it would be open to the CLA to initiate criminal or departmental proceedings against government officials who were allegedly involved in certain irregularities in the matter. He asked government attorney Yogesh Kannadasan to ensure that a cross-affidavit to the brief motion is filed by August 26. Let the facts come to light during the said procedure. However, that no enforcement action be taken against the petitioners until further orders are made by this court, the judge ordered. In his affidavit, Mr. Mammootty, 67, told the court that title to his family’s land could be attributed to a mortgage assignment document dated June 14, 1927. It was part of a much larger parcel of 247 acres of farmland that had been mortgaged. It had been the subject of several transactions including the sale by an official agent of the High Court to G. Sirur in 1929. When Sirur did not pay his dues to the revenue department, the property was auctioned on June 1, 1933, after publication in the Madras Chengalpattu District Gazette. C. Kunnappa Naicker bought the property at the auction. After obtaining patta, he had sold 121 acres to Muthukrishna Naidu in 1936 and the latter, in turn, sold 40 acres to a Kapali Pillai. After Pillai’s death in 1941, his legal heirs sold the property through 13 different deeds of sale to family members of the applicants in 1997, Mr Mammooty said. After the sale, the legal heirs unilaterally annulled the deeds of sale and a civil dispute about him was still pending before the Chengalpattu District Court since 2007. Meanwhile, on September 26, 1997, the then CLA revoked the patta granted by the deputy settlement officer, Tiruvannamalai, on May 13, 1996, to Pillai’s legal heirs. Since the annulment was made without notice to the petitioner and his family, he filed a petition in brief in 1997 and the High Court remitted the case to the CLA on November 17, 1997. After a detailed investigation, the During which the claimant claimed that the property had been erroneously classified as Kazhuveli Poromboke, the CLA on March 21, 2007 classified the property as private land. However, suddenly, in March of this year, there was a his motu revision of the 2007 ordinance and reclassification of the land in Kazhuveli Poromboke was ordered, forcing the two actors and their family members to move the High Court again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/interim-relief-for-actor-mammooty-family-in-land-row/article35847124.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos