10 things you never knew about ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Kit Harington | Anglophenia

The iron Throne prefer Kit Harington returns this Friday in season two of Modern love, Amazon Prime’s romantic anthology series based on The New York Timespopular column of the same name. To whet your appetite, here are some things you might not know about the super talented actor best known for playing the heroic (most of the time, anyway) Jon Snow.

1. He is descended from royalty.

Yes really. Harington’s eighth great-grandfather was king Charles II of England, who reigned from 1660 to 1685.

2. He is also a descendant of Robert catesby, the leader of a group of Catholics who tried to overthrow the king James I, Protestant monarch of England, in the infamous 1605 gunpowder plot.

Harington played Robert Catesby in 2017 Gunpowder, a BBC / HBO miniseries that he also produced. Because Harington is also a descendant of King James I who was Charles II’s grandfather, he can claim ancestry on both sides of the plot.

3. But his past is not, he says, as extravagant as it sounds and he actually went to an English public school.

Mom and Dad didn’t have the money to send us to private schools, first and foremost, but second, they wouldn’t have wanted, ”Harington said. The Guardian in 2017. “They believe in the public system, they believe in the NHS, they believe in public education, and they instilled that in me.”

“I was a very middle class: not a lot of money, no money,” Harington added, stating: “Family history is one thing, and I’m very proud of my family history, but it doesn’t. not speak directly of who I am. “

4. It was named after the famous Elizabethan playwright Christopher Marlowe.

His full name is Christopher Catesby Harington, but he rarely uses it. “My name was Kit from day one, really, I only found out my name was Christopher when I was 11,” he said. Interview magazine in 2012.

5. He realized he wanted to act after seeing Ben Whishaw in a West End production of Hamlet.

“I think he was literally the reason I wanted to play,” Harington said The newspaper in 2015, adding that the two actors had met twice at that time. “I’m usually okay with meeting actors I admire, but I’ve been silent both times,” Harington said. “I hope I would be a little cooler if I met him again.”

6. He was also inspired by his mother, Deborah Jane Catesby, a playwright.

“I wanted to do what mom did. She was a real hero to me. Dad too. But what mom did specifically,” Harington said Sunday Times. “Like any kid, you try to do the thing that will get you approval from your parents. Then all of a sudden it works and you’re an actor, and a professional actor, and you’ve had a certain success. You’re, like, ‘Well, who am I trying to impress now?’ “

7. He claims he has to do something quite unusual and quite intimate every time he sees an ambulance.

Harington shared his idiosyncratic ritual, one of many he has during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

8. Becoming a parent was a baptism by fire for him.

Harington and his actress wife Rose Leslie who played Jon Snow’s first love, Ygritte welcomed their first child, a son whose name they choose not to reveal publicly, in February of this year. “Like, honestly, my back is destroyed,” Harington said Sunday Times. “I go to the gym quite a bit, but there is something about having a child that is the most physically exhausting thing. My hat goes to any single parent. Any single parent, you I’m a fucking genius I don’t I don’t know how you do it because it’s more exhausting than anything I’ve done on Thrones. “

9. He has spoken candidly about his sense of objectivity in the past.

In an interview in 2017 with The GuardianHarington apologized for previously comparing this objectification to the rampant sexism experienced by women. “Sexism against men is not something I really should have said. I think what I meant was to be objectified. At that point I felt objectified, and now I learned to control it, ”he said.

When asked how he controlled it, Harington replied, “I’m just shutting it down. Listen, I think men can be objectified. That made me uncomfortable in the past? Yes. Is it? Do I think my position is the same as a woman in society? No. These are very different things, and I should have separated them. I was wrong.

10. Filming in London has, in the past, been quite difficult for him.

Harington explained why during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, taking another guest Rebellious wilson for a killer punchline.

Did we miss something interesting about Kit Harington?