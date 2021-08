Best Sketches from “SNL” Emmy Nominated Stars – The Hollywood Reporter

In its 46th season, Saturday Night Live made audiences laugh during a pandemic, a seemingly endless presidential election and insurgency. It also boasts a huge cast – 15 repertoires and five star players – which makes audiences wonder if the next season will launch without many favorites returning. Of the 21 Emmy nominations for NBC’s comedy series, five cast members scored names in categories of support. THR brings together the best moments from their submissive episodes BRYANT HELP In an open and cold skit, Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman) invites scandal-ridden stars to apologize on a talk show titled “Oops, You Did It Again”. Bryant gives a stunning performance as Ted Cruz, fresh off his vacation in Cancun as his snow-capped home state suffers massive power outages. the Acute The star’s weasel on the Texas senator puts her physical comedy chops on full display. KATE MKINNO McKinnon posed as Dr Anthony Fauci this season, but she also gave a memorable performance as the fictional Dr Wayne Wenowdis in “Weekend Update”. It was precisely the kind of quirky character work (punctuated by the actress breaking the character into existential terror) that made two-time Emmy-winner McKinnon one of the SNLbrightest stars in its 10-year run. CÉCILE STRONG Strong suspicions aroused his departure SNL when she reprized her iconic character, Judge Jeanine Pirro, in the season finale. What starts off as a rant on the US-Mexico border becomes a mission to soak Colin Jost in as much red wine as possible. Strong completes his performance by singing “My Way” from a box of wine the size of a water tank. If she leaves, it was also great that they came. KENAN THOMPSON In the sketch “Hailstorm”, SNLMcKinnon, cast member and longest-serving co-star of, plays elderly colleagues who appear on the local news to discuss a storm and instead end up talking about their romance. His character delivers the funniest line of the skit when a news anchor (Alex Moffat) informs him that his wife is missing and he happily replies, “Is that true? Probably dead, however. BOWEN YANG Anyone wondering how Yang came to be the first player featured in SNL The story for making an Emmy name should look no further than its portrayal of the iceberg that sank the Titanic. In a “Weekend Update” segment, Yang plays the piece of ice as a prototypically self-involved millennial looking to promote his inexplicably (but hilariously) titled “hyperpop EDM new disco fantasia” album The music. This story first appeared in the August 4 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

