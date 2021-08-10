Actor Riz Ahmed joins forces with organizations to donate $ 25,000 in awards to Muslim storytellers





LOS ANGELES (KABC) – In “Sound of Metal”, Oscar nominated Riz Ahmed plays a drummer who is losing his hearing. Ahmed points out that he is one of the few Muslim actors to play a non-Muslim or fully Muslim role, calling it a lonely “promised land”. “The progress made by a few of us does not give an overall picture of progress though most depictions of Muslims on screen are still either non-existent or embedded in these toxic two-dimensional stereotypical depictions,” said Ahmed at a recent briefing on an initiative he is helping lead. The Anglo-Pakistani actor, rapper and producer has partnered with several organizations to investigate and address the issue. They commissioned a USC Annenberg study that looked at 200 popular movies between 2017 and 2019. “We knew growing up that the portrayal of Muslims in popular culture and the media was really bad,” said Kashif Shaikh, co-founder and chairman of the Pillars Fund. “And not just bad. It was incredibly dangerous.” The study found that less than 2% of speaking roles were Muslim characters; 1.1% of the characters in 100 American films were Muslim: most were male, and their roles are largely related to violence. None of the characters in the animated films were Muslim, and the diversity was not widely reflected. “Most of the American Muslim community is black and only five percent of American Muslims on screen are black,” said Noorain Khan, director of the office of the president of the Ford Foundation. “These numbers are just incredibly convincing.” “People don’t wake up just hating Muslims. They believe in a story, a story that we have to look at ourselves and ask ourselves if we are complicit in perpetuation,” Ahmed said. “The Islamophobia industry is the one that measures its cost in blood.” The Ford Foundation, Pillars Fund and Ahmed’s Left Handed Films now have spear a scholarship to support emerging Muslim directors and screenwriters, including a $ 25,000 award, mentorship and professional development. Applications can be submitted from now until September 1. “Muslims in America are this diverse, robust and vibrant community that you know, like other marginalized communities just haven’t had the same opportunities to be able to tell their stories. And I’m not just talking about their stories on the being a Muslim. I say, whatever those stories are, “Shaikh said.

Copyright 2021 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/riz-ahmed-muslim-filmmakers-actors-movie-roles/10941579/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos