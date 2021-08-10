‘Luca’ is due for release in China in August; First studio photo since June – deadline





The Disney / Pixar Sea Monster Story Luca got an August 20 release date in China, signaling that the end of the giant market’s latest unofficial ban period may be imminent. While Luca will take pride of place amid a string of local relics and is the first Hollywood studio title to release since June, its date also comes at a time when around 30% of theaters are closed in the market due to a increase in Covid, and as a box the entire office was muted there. Last week, theaters reset capacity limits to 75% in low-risk areas, and theaters in medium and high-risk areas were closed. Alleged local blockbuster The Battle of Changjin Lake subsequently postponed its release to August 12. Disney will have more than a week to get China Luca marketing machine in motion – a luxury that was not offered to some films earlier in the season. Luca also gets a Friday launch, rather than the head-scratching Sunday release for Cruel in June. Pixar has seen mixed results in China, but the Christmas 2020 release of Soul reached $ 58 million gross and exceeded Incredibles 2 to become his second greatest Middle Empire title of all time. Related story F9 Passes $ 600 Million WW, Black Widow Passes $ 300 Million, and China Still Blends In With Hollywood Lockdown Release Date – International Box Office The good reviewed Luca made its theatrical debut in non-Disney Plus markets in mid-June and has grossed $ 30 million to date. The Coming of Age Tale is directed by Oscar nominee Enrico Casarosa (The moon). Located in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera, it focuses on a young boy who is having an unforgettable summer. Luca shares his adventures with his new best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a long-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the surface of the water. While LucaThe appearance of ‘s on the schedule could be a harbinger of increased free movement between China and Hollywood, there is a backlog of several films in the studio that have yet to be dated. Most notably, they include Disney / Marvel’s Black Widow, Warner Bros’ Space Jam: a new legacy and disney Jungle cruise, as well as the next titles to be submitted such as Warner’s Reminiscence and Dune, and Disney Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. The last big Hollywood title to release was that of Sony Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugue in mid-June. July was expected to be a blackout period for imports, and we had heard that it could extend into August, which indeed happened. Although Chinese turnstiles have seen a big recovery since cinemas reopened last year, local films have not performed as hoped during the July / August period. Released on July 9 Chinese doctors is the winner with an amount of 1.28 billion RMB ($ 197 million). Local media reported that the global box office totaled 5.3 billion RMB ($ 817 million) for the period June-July, while the period June-August 2019 exceeded 17.7 billion RMB (2.73 billions of dollars). Smaller foreign imports, including those from the UK A Christmas present from Bob and from France Bigfoot family opened on August 6, raising 9.4M RMB ($ 1.45M) and 4.6M RMB ($ 709,000) through Tuesday.

