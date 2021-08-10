Entertainment
Players and actors plan to come to Dyersville for MLB game
One of the most iconic scenes from the 1989 film “Field of Dreams” comes to an end. Actor James Earl Jones, playing writer Terence Mann, delivers a memorable speech to Kevin Costner’s character, urging the Iowa farmer not to sell his farm and abandon the baseball field he plowed on his corn to build.
“People will come, Ray,” he told her.
The character of Jones was right. In the real world too.
Many people are heading to the Iowa Farm in Dyersville this week to watch the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox play in a purpose-built park near the Diamond where Jones gave the speech. Players, coaches, comedians and other big names will be present.
Here’s what some of them have said so far about this week’s big game.
(Note to readers: we’ll update this throughout the week. So be sure to see who else we’ve been chatting with.)
“I was an actor for 40 years and no one stops to ask me about the emergency episodes I did. But a number of people look at me strangely from across the room and come and tell me an amazing story about how this movie changed their relationship with their father. “
“I’m excited to run in the cornfields because, who wouldn’t? There are certain things that resonate with a game like this. I think a lot of guys are pretty excited. , flying in the morning and playing tonight is different for a lot of guys but saying that everyone is pretty excited to see how this experience goes. Maybe this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for some of these guys to be able to playing in some of these games. So it’s different and it’s fun. “
PREVIOUSLY:
“We had some great special events. I think the Fort Bragg event was really special. We love the Williamsport game that we’ve played a number of times. But, I would say, just in terms of raw excitement, it’s either at the top of the list or near it. “
Paul O’Neill, YES Network member and four-time World Series champion with the Yankees
“It reminds me of playing a little league tournament in PlainCity, Ohio where I grew up and it was the biggest weekend of the year and you went to the fun fair and it was surrounded by fairgrounds. and it was surrounded by cornfields. So this movie was kind of my childhood dream. It keeps it alive, seeing them bring major league players to this field. “
AJ Pierzynski, FOX Sports Analyst and 2005 White Sox World Series Champion
“Can’t wait to go to Iowa and see the corn. I live in Florida. We don’t have corn in Florida, so I can’t wait to see the corn. I want to see the film set. . I want to see the I want to see the original land where they made the movie and maybe if I’m lucky I’ll get Dwier (Brown) to play wrestling with me and my son and us. could take a picture together and piece together the famous scene at the end. “
Sources
2/ https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/sports/baseball/2021/08/10/field-of-dreams-dyersville-dwier-brown-chicago-white-sox-new-york-yankees-mlb-fox-sports/5546077001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]