Players and actors plan to come to Dyersville for MLB game

One of the most iconic scenes from the 1989 film “Field of Dreams” comes to an end. Actor James Earl Jones, playing writer Terence Mann, delivers a memorable speech to Kevin Costner’s character, urging the Iowa farmer not to sell his farm and abandon the baseball field he plowed on his corn to build.

“People will come, Ray,” he told her.

The character of Jones was right. In the real world too.

Many people are heading to the Iowa Farm in Dyersville this week to watch the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox play in a purpose-built park near the Diamond where Jones gave the speech. Players, coaches, comedians and other big names will be present.

Here’s what some of them have said so far about this week’s big game.

(Note to readers: we’ll update this throughout the week. So be sure to see who else we’ve been chatting with.)

“I was an actor for 40 years and no one stops to ask me about the emergency episodes I did. But a number of people look at me strangely from across the room and come and tell me an amazing story about how this movie changed their relationship with their father. “

“I’m excited to run in the cornfields because, who wouldn’t? There are certain things that resonate with a game like this. I think a lot of guys are pretty excited. , flying in the morning and playing tonight is different for a lot of guys but saying that everyone is pretty excited to see how this experience goes. Maybe this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for some of these guys to be able to playing in some of these games. So it’s different and it’s fun. “

“We had some great special events. I think the Fort Bragg event was really special. We love the Williamsport game that we’ve played a number of times. But, I would say, just in terms of raw excitement, it’s either at the top of the list or near it. “

Paul O’Neill, YES Network member and four-time World Series champion with the Yankees

“It reminds me of playing a little league tournament in PlainCity, Ohio where I grew up and it was the biggest weekend of the year and you went to the fun fair and it was surrounded by fairgrounds. and it was surrounded by cornfields. So this movie was kind of my childhood dream. It keeps it alive, seeing them bring major league players to this field. “

AJ Pierzynski, FOX Sports Analyst and 2005 White Sox World Series Champion

“Can’t wait to go to Iowa and see the corn. I live in Florida. We don’t have corn in Florida, so I can’t wait to see the corn. I want to see the film set. . I want to see the I want to see the original land where they made the movie and maybe if I’m lucky I’ll get Dwier (Brown) to play wrestling with me and my son and us. could take a picture together and piece together the famous scene at the end. “