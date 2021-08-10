CHARLI XCX Announces Intimate Los Angeles Concert at Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

CHARLI XCX announced a concert date in Los Angeles at the The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever. Celebrating the release of his latest album, How i feel now, fans will be able to see CHARLI XCX at Hollywood Forever on Monday, September 27. The show for all ages will be intimate! The Masonic Lodge is a magnificent historical monument inside the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery and is home to approximately 150 people!

Tickets for CHARLI XCX are priced at $ 39.50 and doors are at 8 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday August 11 at 10 a.m.! Set your alarms and make sure you collect your tickets here.

GET CHARLI XCX TICKETS AT MASONIC LODGE, HOLLYWOOD FOREVER

In addition to CHARLI XCX date in Los Angeles – the English singer and songwriter has also announced two other (semi) small club shows The Red Fish in New York (October 1) and Lafayette in London (October 24)

CHARLI XCX recently released the first episode of their new podcast “CHARLI XCX’s Best Song Ever” featuring special guest Christine and the Queens. Her new song “Good Ones” arrives on September 23. Be ready!