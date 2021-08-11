2021 CCG Smart Home Market Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com | Company





DUBLIN – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 10, 2021– the “GCC Smart Home Market by Country, Application, Company Analysis, Forecast” report was added to ResearchAndMarkets.comoffer. GCC smart home market to reach US $ 5,477.40 million by 2027, up from US $ 803.40 million in 2020, with a staggering 31.55% CAGR in 2020-2027 The integration of IoT and internet penetration has led to the growth of the smart home industry in the world. Many countries have adopted this technology, and in this race, GCC countries have experienced positive growth over time. Smart homes make it easy to monitor and control mechanical operations inside residential areas, commercial facilities and other premises. The smart home operates on a centralized network that supports various software that controls and monitors energy demand, security control, heating and cooling system. The major markets for this technology are Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, among the GCC countries. The driving force behind the growth of the GCC smart home market is the increase in government initiatives, the adoption of IoT in GCC countries, the increase in residential titles and the growing adoption of smart devices. In addition, growing investments in technology development and growing demand for real-time security solutions. In addition, construction activities have mushroomed in GCC countries over the coming years at the same time; the ongoing residential and commercial projects have a huge demand on the HVAC system which would further stimulate this market. Connected entertainment, for example, wireless speakers, smart TVs, video streaming and portable connected health devices has reached its level of maturity in GCC countries. For the year 2020, the Gulf Cooperation Council smart home industry was. Impact of COVID-19 on the Middle East smart home market GCC countries have re-prioritized their investments in smart home devices, as the economic fallout has led to a more frugal approach to spending. We expect GCC countries to place more emphasis on energy saving devices, e.g. thermostats, switches, etc. and entertainment devices. Economic uncertainty, limited physical retail opportunities, installation limitations, disrupted manufacturing and distribution have reduced consumer spending. But we believe this spending deficit is temporary. Facts about GCC countries About 60% of young populations in GCC countries are under 30 years old.

About 64% of smartphones of the population of GCC countries and UAE have the highest adoption rate of any country.

UAE users spend 3-4 hours a day on smartphones, while Saudis have the highest mobile video playback in the world, with around 90 million YouTube views every day. Main topics covered: 1. Introduction 2. Executive summary 3. Research and methodology 4. Market dynamics 4.1 Growth drivers 4.2 Main challenges 4.3 Opportunities 5. GCC Smart Home Market Analysis 5.1 Market 5.2 Application 5.2.1 Lighting control 5.2.2 HVAC control systems 5.2.3 Security and access controls 5.2.4 Entertainment control systems 5.2.5 Others 6. UAE smart home market analysis 6.1 Market 6.2 Application 6.2.1 Lighting control 6.2.2 HVAC control systems 6.2.3 Security and access controls 6.2.4 Entertainment control systems 6.2.5 Others 7. Analysis of the smart home market in Saudi Arabia 7.1 Market 7.2 Application 7.2.1 Lighting control 7.2.2 HVAC control systems 7.2.3 Security and access controls 7.2.4 Entertainment control systems 7.2.5 Others 8. Qatar smart home market analysis 8.1 Market 8.2 Application 8.2.1 Lighting control 8.2.2 HVAC control systems 8.2.3 Security and access controls 8.2.4 Entertainment control systems 8.2.5 Others 9. Kuwait smart home market 9.1 Market 9.2 Application 9.2.1 Lighting control 9.2.2 HVAC control systems 9.2.3 Security and access controls 9.2.4 Entertainment control systems 9.2.5 Others 10. Bahrain smart home market 10.1 Market 10.2 Application 10.2.1 Lighting control 10.2.2 HVAC control systems 10.2.3 Security and access controls 10.2.4 Entertainment control systems 10.2.5 Others 11. Business analysis 11.1 Overview 11.2 Recent development 11.3 Income Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Electric Emerson

LG

