Red Hood actor teases Joker





Gotham’s Clown Prince of Crime better watch his back in Season 3 of Titans(premiering on HBO Max later this week). Jason Todd (played by Curran Walters) trades his identity as Robin for that of Red Hood after an almost fatal encounter with the Joker. These are rhythms of history torn from two emblematic scenarios:Batman: Death in the Family (1988) and Under the red riding hood (2005-2006). Recently discussing with TV line, Walters teased that his character was returning “with vengeance.” “In the amusement park scene [featured in trailers], Jason obviously wants to get back to the Joker, because Dick [Grayson] hasn’t dealt with the Joker and he knows he’s a bit disappointed with that. Jason comes out and takes matters into his own hands, “the actor continued. With Jason turning to the dark side and Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) adopting an “f *** Batman” stance, Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen) must take stock of the damage he’s done by bringing these young men into such a hard and scary life. self-defense. “We’re exploring our relationship a lot, and I think fans are going to love it,” Walters continued. He added, “It’s a great dynamic for the show exploring the relationships these characters have with Jason and now the new Jason.” Video of Titans Season 3 | Official teaser | HBO Max Aside from seeking revenge on the Joker, Todd is also upset by what he sees as a betrayal of Slade Wilson’s daughter, Rose (Chelsea Zhang). After going through so much physical and emotional pain, the former Robin wants to “get rid of this fear he has, and the only way he thinks he can overcome that fear is, in a way, to fight back as a Titan but with a different outcome if that makes sense, “Walters explained.” Throughout this season there’s a lot to be found out who he is as a character. Season 3 of Titans dives on HBO Max this Thursday, August 12. Click here to see what the reviews are saying.

