



Hulu has completed the casting of its highly anticipated how I Met Your Mother update, How I met your father. The 10-episode comedy counts the original HIMYM creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays among its executive producers feature Hilary Duff as Sophie, who tells her son the story of meeting his father. The series revolves around Sophie and her tight-knit group of friends who are figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. It’s us and Love, Victor the duo Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are the showrunners of the HIMYF and executive producer alongside Bays and Thomas, with original series director Pam Fryman on board in the same role. Here is the full cast: Hilary duff (Younger) plays the role of Sophie and is the producer of the series. Chris Lowell

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images Chris Lowell (Véronique Mars) stars as Jesse, an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet. He is described as having an edge and cynical about love and living with his best friend, Tom. (Clearly taking a page from Ted and Marshall in HIMYM.) France Raïsa

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images France Raïsa (Grown-ish, dear white people) plays Valentina, Sophie’s roommate. The character is an aspiring stylist and Sophie’s great friend. She’s impulsive and adventurous, and Sophie relies on Valentina’s ability to cheer her up when she goes to bed. Valentina has just returned from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous Brit Charlie. Raisa, who donated a kidney to her friend Selena Gomez, reckons The Mindy Project, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Bring it on: all or nothing among his credits. It is replaced by APA, Artists First and Goodman Genow. Tom ainsley

Dominic graham hyde Tom ainsley (The Royals) will play Charlie, an aspiring model who fell in love with Valentina at London Fashion Week and followed her to New York. The son of conservative aristocrats, Charlie is a great guy, but he’s lived his whole life in a bubble of the rich. Ainsley, replaced by United Agents, Luber Roklin and Greene & Associates, account Jarhead, Serpent, Safe Inside and Versailles among his credits. Tien Tran

Kirsten miccoli Tien Tran (Space force) will play Ellen, Jesse’s adopted sister who just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from his wife. Ellen is more at home in an organic lettuce field than in a Brooklyn bar. Tran, comedian, actress and writer, counts on-screen roles in Space force, easy and Sherman’s showcase. As a writer she worked on Showtime’s Work in progress. It is replaced by CAA and Mosaic. Surah Sharma

Jeff Riedell / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Surah Sharma (God friend to me) completes the cast as Sid, Jesse’s roommate and best friend. He’s a new bar owner and plays Jesse’s cynical optimist. Sharma’s credits include Little America, Wedding Season, Life of Pi, Homeland and Million dollar arm. He is replaced by CAA, Echo Lake Entertainment and Jackoway Austen. Thomas recently tweeted that he met the cast of Six, describing them as a “fucking delight”. A premiere date for HIMYF has not yet been determined. The comedy was picked up straight into series in April after two previous attempts that were ignored. To learn more about these, read THRoriginal news from on the Father To recover.

