Robin, Batman’s sidekick, comes out, which only makes senseExBulletin



toggle legend DC Comics

DC Comics

Well. This is finished, finally.

After 80 long years, the shootout of sneers, insults and innuendos is finally over. For decades, homophobes looking to make cheap jokes and queer fans keen to see themselves in the comics they love have shared an unlikely common goal: to push Robin, Batman’s loyal sidekick, out of the closet.

And this week in the pages of the DC anthology comic Batman: Urban Legends # 6, Robin exits. He saves a friend from the hands of a villain and experiences a flash of insight, a “light bulb moment” and later, in his civilian identity, accepts his friend’s offer on a date.





Some points of order:

1. It wasn’t the original Robin, the acrobatic, free-wheeling Dick Grayson introduced in 1940, who grew up and assumed his own identity as a Nightwing superhero.

2. Nor is it the second Robin, Jason Todd, who died a bit (he got better, that’s the comic book) and adopted his own violent and decidedly anti-heroic identity from The Red. Hood.

3. Nor is it the fourth Robin, Damien Wayne, the son of Batman who was raised by an international group of assassins / eco-terrorists. (See above, in re: comics.)

4. No, it’s the the third Robin, Tim Drake, the Robin who most resembles his mentor in his intelligence and behavior.

Tim was created by Marv Wolfman and Pat Broderick in 1989 following the death of Jason Todd; he discovered Batman’s identity and urged Dick Grayson to return to his old role and old costume, begging him that “Batman needs a Robin”. When Grayson declined, Tim took on the role himself. (There was always an element, in this story, of Tim as some sort of teenager Dick Cheney heading the Bush Vice President’s search committee, but let it go.)

You’ll see a cover stating that Tim has become bisexual, but that’s technically not true. Yes, he’s dated another Spoiler hero (Stephanie Brown) on and off. But his journey has only just begun, and Tim still realizes that he hasn’t applied any specific labels yet, and neither have his creators.

Which only makes sense considering who Tim Drake is.

A lot of different creators have written Tim Drake’s Robin over the years, but a clear and cohesive thread has emerged: he’s analytical, self-critical, and tends to over-intellectualize. In recent years, after being supplanted by Damien Wayne’s little Robin, he has questioned his place in the Bat family, going so far as to rename himself with the perfectly terrible and downright confusing name of “Red Robin”, well that he shows neither a predilection for fast food burgers, nor for bob-bob-bobbing, and later still, “Drake”.

That’s it, just “Drake”.

Like “Dear”. Or “Madonna”. Or “Beyoncé”.

… yeah we really should have seen this coming.

I’m only half kidding. Think about it: Tim canonically uncovered the secret identities of Batman and Robin by closely monitoring their exploits in media coverage. He recognized their signature movements, he analyzed their body language. That is to say: he was looking at these two men with a kind of painfully pointed attention that homosexual readers know all too well.

It also goes without saying that his coming-out process would be marked by an introspective and hesitant approach. Writer Meghan Fitzmartin captures the central, gaping internal disconnect between what we’re told we should be and who we really are:

Have you ever had a blistering moment? Like something out of the ether that taunts and teases you. As you know, you are supposed to be on the same page as your brain, but it just doesn’t make sense. People keep asking me what I want … But I couldn’t quite get it. Either way, it still seemed out of reach. Until now. Until now.

Whatever letter or specific letters of the queer LGBTQIA + initial Tim will eventually resonate, he will join a growing pantheon of queer superheroes and villains like Northstar, Batwoman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Iceman, Apollo. , Midnighter and the Golden Age Green Lantern. None of them, however, share a level of public recognition close to that enjoyed by the Marvelous Boy Robin.

Robin was the very first superhero sidekick, and he entered global public consciousness through comics, movies, TV, games, toys, and sheets. He is a vital part of the character of Batman; its role, over the years, has been to provide light and humor to temper the looming obscurity of the Caped Crusader. Treaties were written, and entire book chapters (very well received!) devoted to the queer subtext of the Batman / Robin relationship. In Batman forever (1995) and Batman and robin (1997), the late filmmaker Joel Schumacher did everything he could to turn this queer subtext into a text of leather and leather.

But today … well. Amazingly, for those of us who have been waiting for years, Robin came out right away and said it himself, in the pages of Batman: Urban Legends # 6.

“… It always seemed out of reach. Until now. Until now.”