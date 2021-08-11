HBO’s “The White Lotus” Renewed For Season 2 With New Cast – The Hollywood Reporter





HBO is booking a roundtrip at The white lotus. The premium cable network backed by WarnerMedia has handed out a second season renewal for creator Mike White’s satirical limited series. The second season, however, will leave Hawaii behind and follow a different group of vacationers to another White Lotus hotel. “Mike once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talking point in town. We were excited to hear where he wanted to go next, after wrapping up this epic chapter in Hawaii, and we look forward to continuing to follow him wherever he takes us, ”said Francesca Orsi, HBO’s chief programming officer. The white lotus was filmed entirely on location in Hawaii as White and his star cast – Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell and Steve Zahn – shot the season in quarantine after taking over a hotel from luxury during the pandemic. The goal was to be able to film safely while helping to keep HBO’s original pipeline on track after production around the world ceased. The series has become a social media favorite as well as critical success, with the series scoring 86% on RottenTomatoes.com. THRDaniel Fienberg’s chief television critic called the show the Enlightened creator “deliciously wicked, with a heart” in his review. The news of the renewal precedes White lotus‘finale of the first season. The series, whose episodes are available to stream the next day on HBO Max, saw week-over-week growth on HBO and its streaming sibling leading up to Sunday’s finale. White created the series and produced the executive alongside David Bernad and Nick Hall. HBO, in its press release announcing the renewal, continues to charge The white lotus in limited series. This is not the first time that HBO has renewed a show that was envisioned as a closed series. The Cable Guy previously distributed a second-season pickup for limited editions Big little lies, among others.

