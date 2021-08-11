Frozen mummy of extinct cave lion “best-preserved ice age animal ever found”, researchers say

About 30,000 years ago, when huge mammoths and woolly rhinos roamed the northern hemisphere, a small cave lion with golden brown fur took his last walk in the Siberian tundra.

The disaster suddenly struck maybe a mudslide, or a crack opening up the permafrost underfoot and the little one fell. Buried in the ice, she was quickly mummified; today, his fur, skin, organs and teeth remain almost exactly as they were on the day he died, thousands of years ago.

Scientists named this tiny Sparta, after mammoth tusk hunters discovered its fossilized remains emerging from the molten permafrost of Yakutia, Siberia, in 2017. Along with Boris, a male cave lion discovered just 15 meters away. distance in 2018 Sparta is the subject of a new in-depth study published on August 4 in the journal Quaternary , in which scientists examined the anatomy of extinct cats in unprecedented detail.

“Sparta is probably the best-preserved ice age animal ever found and is more or less intact, apart from the slightly ruffled fur,” study co-author Love Dalén, professor of genetics at the Center for Paleogenetics from Stockholm, Sweden, told CNN.com . “She even kept the mustaches.”

Cave lions (Panthera spelaea) are close relatives of modern Africans the Lions . They lived widely across the northern hemisphere during the last ice Age (the cold epoch which stretched from about 2.1 million to 11,600 years). Unlike their modern cousins, these big cats have adapted to extremely harsh conditions, including freezing winds and long, cold winters marked by continuous nights.

Computed tomography scans of the lions showed fractured bones in the skull and ribs, but no signs of predator attack. (Image credit: Boeskorov et al / Quaternary)

Boris and Sparta didn’t have much of a chance to test their mettle against the perils of the Ice Age, according to the new study. Through a variety of methods, including radiocarbon dating , x-ray imaging and partial DNA During sequencing, the researchers learned that the two cubs were around 1 to 2 months old when they died, with their sharp front teeth just starting to emerge.

Although the remains of the cubs were found within a stone’s throw of each other, their deaths have been separated by tens of thousands of years. Radiocarbon analysis of the skin, hair and muscles of the cubs showed that Sparta died about 28,000 years ago, while Boris was killed more than 43,000 years ago. This finding suggests that the area was likely “attractive for cave lions to make dens, but it was also likely likely to collapse,” the researchers wrote in the study.

X-rays of the cubs’ bones appear to support a collapse scenario. Both cubs showed skull damage, dislocated ribs and other small “distortions” in their skeletons that could have been caused by “the mass pressure of the earth,” the researchers wrote. Further distortions likely occurred after the cubs had already been buried, as the surrounding permafrost turned their bodies into furry mummies.

Despite all of their injuries, the cubs did not show any marks indicating a predator attack, the team added.

At the moment, there isn’t much more to learn about how the cubs died, but more research could help reveal how they lived. In future studies, the researchers hope to completely sequence the DNA of Boris and Sparta, which could put the evolutionary history of cave lions in a larger context and reveal some of their unique genetic characteristics.

Originally posted on Live Science.