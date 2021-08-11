Mega-starrer ‘Jee Le Zara’, 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai and more





Preity Zinta feels “surreal” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the cult film “Dil Chahta Hai” Preity Zinta has descended into the past as a nationally awarded filmDil Chahta Haiclocked 20 years today. Preity, who played one of the film’s main characters, grew nostalgic and shared the memories associated with the film on social media. The 2001 coming-of-age film saw a powerful cast of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Preity Zinta reunite in director Farhan Akhtar. The film went on to receive several accolades after its release, including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards. Priyanka Chopra opens up about conceptualizing film with Katrina, Alia for ‘Jee Le Zara’ Manufacturers of Jee Le Zara took to their official Twitter account and posted a movement poster. The poster promised a girl version of Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay DeolZindagi Na Milegi Dobara. After the announcement, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to recall when she came up with the idea for the film. Returning to pre-pandemic Mumbai in November 2019, Chopra recalled wanting to make another Hindi film as soon as possible. However, she had a few conditions regarding the film and one of them was that it had to be an all-female film. She wrote: “But it had to be the right one – different, cool, never done before I thought it would. The idea became a film directed by an all-female cast. There aren’t enough Hindi films out there that are female multi stars. This led to an impulsive phone call to my 2 real friends about this idea which involved 3 girlfriends on screen. A celebration of friendship, we called it !! “ Kartik Aaryan sings Dhanush’s Rowdy Baby; watch him shake a leg here Kartik Aaryan donned his dancing shoes again to show off some of his best dance moves. The actor has taken the internet by storm with his latest Instagram post, where he grooves on Dhanush’s hit song – rowdy babyThe energetic song which elicited huge applause from the audience made Kartik Aaryan tremble and flaunt his skills. Kangana Ranaut has a good time with her sister Rangoli and her nephew Prithivi in ​​Budapest; See the pictures Actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently finished filming his upcoming spy thriller, Dhaakadin Budapest, spend quality time with his family. Kangana’s sister / manager Rangoli Chandel surprised the star while visiting Budapest with her son Prithvi. theManikarnikaThe actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a series of photos from the fun moment with her nephew and sister. Tiger Shroff feels “great honor and pride” in presenting new song “Vande Mataram” After wowing fans with his acting prowess, actor Tiger Shroff released a patriotic song, titledVande MataramSharing the song’s link on his Instagram account ahead of the country’s 75th Independence Day, theHeropantiThe actor said he takes “great honor and pride” in dedicating the song to the nation and its people. In addition to lending his voice for the patriotic anthem, he has also been featured in his official music video. The actor collaborated with producer Jackky Bhagnani and Remo D’Souza for the song. While Bhagnani is producing the song, Remo D’Souza directs the music video. Image: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, PreityZinta & KartikAaryan / Instagram Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

