‘WandaVision’ writers collapse while creating song “Agatha All Along” – The Hollywood Reporter





Songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez were Emmy nominees this season for WandaVisionThe music and song from the title track of “Agatha All Along” – which in the Marvel / Disney + series reveals that curious neighbor Agnes, played by Kathryn Hahn, was actually the witch Agatha Harkness… throughout. The story takes place in a world where the characters live in decades of television sitcoms, and as such, “All the songs were sort of crafted by the writers because they knew the style of songs they were. wanted for all intros through the decades, ”Lopez explains.“ The one they wrote for this episode was called ‘So that’s Agatha.’ i guess the idea [was] a little like It’s so Raven. We kind of struggled with it, [though] we loved the title. They tried another approach – with Marlo Thomas This girl in mind – before landing on the eventual song, which Anderson-Lopez says came to him on a rough night. “I think at 3 in the morning one day, I was like, ‘We should watch The Addams Family and The Munsters, ‘”, She recalls. “We should go to that kind of wizarding place where television has a story. [That morning,] I ran into the shower, and I think I got out of the shower and the lyrics were written. She also knew that she wanted to include what she described as “voices from Oompa Loompa… that 60s male choir stuff”. Dave Metzger (Frozen) handled the musical arrangement and orchestration, then Hahn recorded his voice on Zoom. “There was so much personality coming out of the screen, it was just crazy,” Lopez says. “She really succeeded.” Kathryn Hahn as Agatha in Disney + WandaVision.

Courtesy of Suzanne Tenner / Marvel Studios / Disney + The songwriters won Oscars for “Let It Go” by Frozen and coco‘s “Remember Me” – plus Grammys for “Let It Go” and the Frozen soundtrack. Lopez also won a pair of Daytime Emmys for Pets and Tony Awards for Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, as well as an additional Grammy Award for the latter. An Emmy win in September would keep Anderson-Lopez a Tony from joining her husband and collaborator with EGOT status. “I don’t think about this all the time, no,” she says when reminded of the fact. “The wonderful thing about being a songwriter is that we can continue to grow and play in these different sandboxes. We can go from theater to cinema to television, which gives us that opportunity to cross the reward lines. “ The fact that Lopez has already achieved EGOT status does not put any pressure on their partnership. “I happen to live with the only living double EGOT, and I know that on the one hand it’s a huge honor – and on the other hand, he still has to empty the dishwasher every day,” Anderson says. -Lopez laughing. “I know how impossible it is to get EGOT status and that my husband has done the impossible twice. I don’t hold myself to that level of perfection. It would drive me crazy. “ This story first appeared in an August issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.

