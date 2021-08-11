Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson to host comedy show on September 11 for charityExBulletin







Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images Two New York comedy icons and several of their famous friends are putting on a show to raise funds for charity to benefit the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and their families. Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson will host “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” at Madison Square Garden on September 12, one day after the 20th anniversary of the attacks. The special is meant to honor the city’s resilience, the comedians said in a joint statement. His star list Also includes Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Jimmy Fallon, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Bill Burr, John Mulaney and Wanda Sykes. Tickets will be on presale from Wednesday, with general tickets available from Friday noon. Proof of vaccination is required. The tragedy is personal for the two actors The event honors a cause dear to the hearts of the two headliners. Davidson was 7 when his father, a firefighter, died responding to the attack on the World Trade Center. This loss is a recurring theme in Davidson’s work, including his 2020 film, The King of Staten Island. He said fresh air Terry Gross that year, this comedy helped him deal with the tragedy, describing it as a “cure”. “It really frees my mind to focus on things that might bother me,” Davidson said. “And I think it really helped me grow as a person. And I’m really thankful for acting and having it in my life.” Stewart has long advocated for 9/11 victims and first responders, and has appeared on Capitol Hill frequently to appeal for more financial support for those who suffered illnesses and injuries as a result of the attack. He memorable confronted lawmakers during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund funding in June 2019, criticizing them for not extending the program and weak audience participation rate. “They responded in five seconds. They did their job with courage, grace, tenacity, humility,” he said, his voice broken. “Eighteen years later, make your own.” The committee voted unanimously to approve the funds the next day. Learn more about the comedy special here. This story originally appeared on the Morning edition live blog.

