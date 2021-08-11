Gospel Festival, LGBTQ Celebration, Jeep Jam Planned in Myrtle Beach | New





A gospel festival, chili food, and an LQBTQ celebration are all slated to take place in Myrtle Beach in the coming months. Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday approved eight events for the end of summer and the start of the fall season. Here is an overview of each event: Waves of praise On September 3-4, Coastal Broadcast LLC will be hosting their free Waves of Praise music festival at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion and Place Site. About 10,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which will sell food and goods. The city will contribute $ 17,780 in in-kind services, including site setup and teardown, solid waste collection, and police and emergency services. Coastal Broadcast will provide the infrastructure, including lighting, tents and sound equipment. Chili World Championship Cookoff From September 17-19, MMA Creative and Amie Lee will host the World Championship Chili Cookoff at Pavilion Place. It will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and will close the portion of Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th avenues north. The event will feature 220 competing teams, beer and wine sales, food trucks, craft vendors, corn hole and volleyball tournament, shows and a car show, depending on the event. city ​​documents. The Council waived the cost of renting the city stage. Moo and Brew On September 25, a paid Southern Entertainment and Amie Lee event will be held at Pavilion Place. The event will include a contest for the best burger, beer tasting and local entertainment. According to city documents, this is a first-time event. The 8th Avenue North parking lane from Ocean Boulevard to Chester Street will be closed. Council approved a rental fee waiver for the city stage. Pride in the park Council also approved a Pride in the Park event for October 2, which 500 people are expected to attend.

