Avatar actor Stephen Lang teases sequels, says fans will be “thrilled”





James Cameron’s Avatar sequels have been in the works for many years, and we’re still over a year away from the release of Avatar 2. Actor Stephen Lang has now commented on the progress of upcoming films. In an interview with Weekly entertainmentLang assured fans that the Avatar sequels will be worth the wait. “I think they will be delighted and fascinated,” he said. “Look, there are people who are going to love this world.” Lang played Colonel Miles Quaritch in the first Avatar, but although he apparently died in that movie, the actor revealed that he had completed his work on Avatar 2 and 3. “I was on a call this week. last with New Zealand, with my director, and it’s all good, he’s working hard, ”he said. “My acting work on Avatar 2 and 3 is done. I might have to go back and do a line here and there, but I’m really done.” Lang went on to explain that the way Cameron directs the films blurs the line between traditional filming and post-production work. “I even hate to call it post-production, which is happening now, because that’s really the making of the movie,” he said. “It’s just a beautifully imagined universe that Cameron has designed here. The partners we have, the people who work for him [side], are committed to the vision of it and they bring so much to the table, from actors to caterers and everyone else. I look forward to it as much as everyone else. It’s been so long to prepare, so long a part of my life. “ Avatar 2 is currently slated for December 16, 2022, with the third film due on December 20, 2024. There hasn’t been much news on the films this year, but in late 2020 several behind-the-scenes footage was released, including including those shots of the cast preparing for the aquatic footage of Avatar 2, actress Kate Winset filming underwater, and footage of the New Zealand studio set. Avatars 4 and 5 are also on the calendar, but they are not expected until 2026 and 2028.

