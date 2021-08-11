Actor Matt McGorry opens up about experimenting with guys and feeling ashamed in resurfaced video





A powerful video of Matt McGorry opening up about the shame he felt for years experimenting with boys when he was young has resurfaced and has gone viral. McGorry, who played Correctional Officer John Bennett on Orange is the new black and law student Asher Millstone on How to get away with a murder, spoke about his experience in 2018 on Enough of a man, a series of round tables focused on masculinity. In a resurfaced clip of the show, which circulated on social media, McGorry said: When I was young, like a lot of straight boys, I experimented with other boys. It’s so common and nobody talks about it. He explained: Like, physically experimenting. I don’t think it was sexual, and I never found myself straight attracted to boys, but it’s just that thing where I, and I don’t need to go into specifics, but, you know, where you just try things. Although he now knows his experience is common, McGorry struggled with shame for years. [I was] thinking: I’m going to be famous someday, maybe, and someone’s going to find out and it’s going to become this thing and it’s going to destroy me, “he said. Matt McGorry has said he has conquered his shame of not letting it fester in the dark Matt McGorry finally got over his shame when he decided to speak openly about his experimentation. He explained: This is how shame works. If you keep it in the dark, damp, and musty, it becomes poisonous. And when you let it out, not only are you giving others the strength to live their truest lives, but you are actually making people see you in an authentic way. Earlier this year, gay sex therapist has gone viral on TikTok after explaining that straight men can have sex with other men, while remaining completely straight. Dr. Joe Kort, a certified sex therapist and registered clinical social worker with a doctorate in clinical sexology, told TikTok: It’s not a gay thing, it’s a guy thing. He explained: When men have objectified sex where it’s just an act, it’s just coming down, people shame him. There is a stigma in male sexual fluidity and male sexual flexibility.

