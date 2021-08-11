Hollywood Casino paves the way for a new expansion project





BATON ROUGE – Excavators dig into the future of gaming in Baton Rouge. The Hollywood Casino is the first in Baton Rouge to take advantage of a law allowing a riverboat operation to travel on land. “This is the right thing to do. And it will benefit the city of Baton Rouge immensely. It will benefit the state of Louisiana to the extent that it increases the revenue to the tax base. So more jobs. “We’re thrilled. It’s a great day for Baton Rouge,” said Ronnie Johns, Chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. A few hundred new jobs will be available for people not only to build the casino, but also to work there after the renovations are completed. At the end of 2022, the parking lot next to the Hollywood Casino will be given a facelift. With a starting budget of $ 60 million, the new casino will feature slots, sports betting and new restaurants. “We’re going to set up a big sports bar. ‘Big Chicken” is Shaquille O’Neal’s restaurant, it’s going to be here. This is what most of our clients ask, they want to see a celebrity start walking around the property. And then the boat is going to be sold and Viking river cruises will start to come into being, ”said Aaron Mollura, vice president of marketing at Hollywood Casino in Baton Rouge. The law changed about three years ago, and it’s taken since 2018 for everything to be sorted out to move the riverboat game operation, which state regulators say is a safe decision. “The fact that these riverboats are on the Mississippi River, Hollywood and Beauty, there are just a lot of safety factors there. The ships coming in, the barges on the river, a storm. You never know that. that’s going to happen, ”Johns said. Hollywood is the second casino project to embark, behind the Island of Capri in Lake Charles, which has already started work on its land-based casino. “They are ahead of what Hollywood is doing here, but they will be the very first in the state to take advantage of this legislation,” Johns said. After this first shovelful, construction is expected to be completed in about a year.

