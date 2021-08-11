Regular, prolific Airwolf actor was 88 – deadline





Alex Cord, who co-starred with Jan-Michael Vincent and Ernest Borgnine in the 1980s attack helicopter series Airwolf and had a long career on screen, passed away Monday morning at his home in Valley View, TX. He was 88 years old. Her talent agent and 20-year-old friend Linda McAlister confirmed the news to Deadline. Cord had worked in film and television for over 20 years before landing his signature role as the mysterious archangel and eye patch wearer on Airwolf. The CBS drama debuted in 1984 – the year all three broadcast networks tilted helicopter dramas after the theatrical success of Blue thunder. Airwolf starred Vincent as Stringfellow Hawke, a brooding loner tasked with retrieving its creator’s titular attack helicopter, who had stolen the craft with the intention of selling Airwolf to Libya. Related story The Showbiz and Media Personalities We Lost in 2021 – Photo Gallery Cord was his contact at the Firm, a top-secret government group that recruited Hawke. Nicely dressed in a crisp white suit, cane, and eye patch, Archangel teamed up with an old war buddy, Dominic Santini (Borgnine) on a mission for the cabinet. The mid-season replacement series never really clicked into its Saturday night slot, failing to make it into the Top 30 for year-end prime-time shows in the Universe of Three. networks. CBS canceled the show in July 1986, and it aired for one season on USA Network with a new cast. Alex Cord in ‘Stagecoach, 1966

Everett Collection.

While this was Cord’s signature role, he had dozens more – ranging from guest slots to classic series such as Route 66, Night Gallery, Gunsmoke, Mission: Impossible, Police Story and The Six Million Dollar Man to a lead in the short-lived 1978 NBC prime-time soap opera THE WEB He played Jack Kiley, the head of pragmatic programming for Transatlantic Broadcasting System, a fictional television network whose behind-the-scenes drama fueled the series. It lasted about half a dozen episodes. He was also a regular at Cassie & Company, Angie Dickinson’s follow-up series at Police Story. Cord played her ex-husband and DA Mike Holland in the NBC crime drama, which aired 13 episodes in 1982. He also appeared in films, alongside Ann-Margret, Mike Connors, Bing Crosby and others in the 1966s. Diligence. Other movie roles included Synanon, The Last Granada The Brotherhood, Stiletto and The dead are alive! Born May 3, 1933 on Long Island, Cord struggled with polio as a child and became a prolific horseman. He used these skills in acting concerts in the popular Western genre of the late 1950s and early 1960s. Cord continued to work onscreen throughout the 1980s and 1990s, as a guest in hit dramas such as Murder, she wrote, Simon & Simon, Jake and the Fatman and Walker, Texas Ranger.

