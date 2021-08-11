Pioneer actor / singer Alvin Ing dies at 89

< class=""> Alvin Ing (left) as a narrator at the Canton Jazz Club (1990). (East West players)

Actor and singer Alvin Ing, an advocate for Asian Pacific Americans in the entertainment industry, died on July 31 at the age of 89.

Ing died of cardiac arrest amid battle with COVID-19 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, according to Hollywood journalist. Although he had been fully vaccinated, he had been diagnosed with the virus two weeks earlier.

< class=""> Alvin Ing (right) and Paul Wong in Beijing Spring (1999). (East West players)

When the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Flower Drun Song went on tour after it opened on Broadway in 1958, Ing played the lead male role, Wang Ta (the role played by James Shigeta in the 1961 film). In 2002, the show was relaunched with a new book by David Henry Hwang, and Ing was cast to play a different character, Chin.

Ing also appeared in Stephen Sondheim’s musical about Japan’s opening to the West at the 19e century, Pacific Overtures, in 1976. The cast included other Asian American actors who have since passed away, including Mako, Yuki Shimoda, and Soon Teck Oh. Ing also appeared in which shows rebirth.

Ing has also had numerous film and television credits, with the films Made for Each Other (1971) and Bad Detectives (2021).

East West players, the Los Angeles-based Asia-Pacific theater company, issued the following statement.

= * =

East West Players is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Asian American actor and singer Alvin Ing. He died at the age of 89 on July 31, 2021, following complications from COVID-19. We were very fortunate to have Alvin share his talents on the East West Players stage in shows like Pacific Overtures (1998), Canton Jazz Club (1990), Beijing Spring (1999), Sweeney Todd (1995), Follies ( 2000) and Cabaret (1997).

We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Alvin studied music at the University of Hawaii, then came to Columbia University in New York. Once in New York City, he booked a role on the East Coast Summer Stock Tour after several appearances in amateur theater productions. Thanks to this, he starred in Annie Get Your Gun, Don of Norway and as Lun Tha in The King and I.

< class=""> In 2017, Alvin Ing was part of a panel titled Meet the Asian Americans in the Entertainment Field at the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center. Standing, from left to right: Amy Hill, Chris Tashima, Keiko Agena, Guy Aoki (moderator), François Chau; seated, left to right: Elizabeth Sung, Clyde Kusatsu, Tamlyn Tomita, Alvin Ing. Sung died in 2018 at the age of 63. (JK YAMAMOTO / Rafu Shimpo)

Alvin Ing was perhaps best known for his recurring role as Wang Ta in the musical.

Flower Drum Song by Rodgers and Hammerstein, starring in more of the show’s productions than any other actor. Her journey with the show began with her audition in 1958, which saw her move from understudy for Wang Ta to principal. On the Broadway cover in 2002, David Henry Hwang revised the script and added a Rodgers and Hammerstein song for Alvin that had previously been cut from My Best Love.

He made his Broadway debut in 1976 with Stephen Sondheim’s musical Pacific Overtures, then returned to the Broadway stage for its cover in 2004. A series of Pacific Overtures that Ing was in aired on Japanese television. Sondheim wrote the song Chrysanthemum Tea especially for Ing.

Beyond Broadway, Alvins’ theatrical credits include Chu Chem (1966), the stage adaptation of The World of Suzie Wong, and the tours of Two Gentlemen of Verona and City of Angels. He was also an active member of the Theater for Asian American Performing Artists. Her work has expanded beyond the American stage, performing at the Singapore Repertory Theater for the world premiere of Dick Lee’s Sing to the Dawn musical.

Alvin has made his mark on the small and the big screen too. Major credits in the film include The Gambler (opposite Mark Wahlberg and Jessica Lange), The Final Countdown, Stir Crazy, Troop Beverly Hills, and Smillas Sense of Snow.

He has also had a number of recurring and guest roles on TV shows including The Doctors, Falcon Crest, Benson, How the West Was Won, Charlies Angels, Quincy, ME, All-American Girl, Dallas, Dynasty, Fantasy Island, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Marvels Agents of SHIELD, and Hawaii Five-0.

As a singer, Alvin has organized cabarets and benefit concerts, even releasing a CD called Swing with Ing, in collaboration with Betty Loo Taylor. At the age of 81, he starred on The X Factor USA in 2013. After coming out in 2016, he also supported the Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS performance by performing the opening number of Flower Drum Song. In February 2020, he released an album called Broadway Is Still Calling.

< class=""> After a performance of Flower Drum Song in San Jose in 2008, Congressman Mike Honda (left) recognized cast members Alvin Ing and Michelle Liu Coughlin. This performance marked the 50th anniversary of the Broadway show. (Photo by Hokubei Mainichi by JK Yamamoto)

Alvin Ing was a true trailblazer and pioneer and a staunch supporter of the AAPI community in the arts and entertainment. His roles and work paved the way for many Asian American actors of future generations, as evidenced by the reactions of various AAPI artists to his passing on social media.

Particularly being in the entertainment industry in an earlier era, Alvin had to contend with the racism and stereotypes that so often plague society and persist in the entertainment industry. He persevered through trials with his talent and dedication, paving the way for others to follow in his footsteps. East West Players is grateful to him for his work in creating opportunities for the Asian American community.

Many musical theater enthusiasts, like me, got to know Alvin’s unique and incredible voice on Stephen Sondheims’ Broadway cast album Pacific Overtures, where he created the memorable Mother of the Shoguns, among other roles. , said Tim Dang, former artistic director of East West Players. . I later met him as an active member of the Asian-Pacific Association of American Artists (AAPAA) advocacy group, which supported realistic and positive portrayals of the American Asia-Pacific experience in film and on the television. He produced and directed a short musical piece called AAPAA Yours, which I joined and performed at various APA events in Los Angeles and other major cities to connect with the APA community on the challenges facing American artists in the world. Asia-Pacific in the entertainment industry.

< class=""> Alvin Ing (left) was featured in Asian Americans on Broadway: Opening Doors, presented in 2006 in San Francisco by the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California. The director was Alan Muraoka (center). (Photo by Hokubei Mainichi by JK Yamamoto)

Later, Alvin played one of the lead roles in The Canton Jazz Club, a musical written by Dom Magwili, lyrics by me and composed by Nathan Wang and Joel Iwataki. Alvin has become a mainstay of musical theater productions at East West Players, playing iconic roles such as Beadle Bamford in Sweeney Todd and Roscoe in Follies. Throughout, Alvin has brought a zest for life with a sharp, biting mind to everything.

For me as for so many over the decades, Alvin was a pioneer, mentor, colleague and friend. Alvins’ presence will be missed, but his rising and recognizable voice will live on.

To celebrate Ing’s life, there will be an online memorial for family and close friends on August 15, as well as an in-person memorial concert at a later date in New York City. In lieu of flowers, Abingdon Theater Company is accepting donations for the Alvin Ings New York Memorial Celebration and the new Alvin Ing Scholarship Fund.