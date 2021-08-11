Jeopardy! : Will Mike Richards host? Who will follow Alex Trebek?

For seven months, Jeopardy! did her best to adjust to a world without Alex Trebek, cycling through a rotation of 16 Jeopardy guest hosts! Legend Ken Jennings to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik to Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton.

Mike Richards, executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, said the Trebeks successor would likely come from that guest host list, though the show isn’t rushing to make a decision.

We were going to watch the guest hosts, we want to see how the community is reacting, how people are feeling, said Richards United States today earlier this year. It’s not like I have the person and just hold them back. Were rightfully watching some of them (hosts), and some of them are just there for charity and to show their love of the game.

So when Variety recently announced that Richards was in advanced negotiations to become Trebeks’ successor, the moment drew comparisons to Dick Cheney, who led the search for vice president for George W. Bush before assuming the post himself.

Dick Cheney’s Approach: We’ve searched high and low and it was ME from the start, tweeted Hank Stuever, Style Editor at The Washington Posts.

How Mike Richards Became a Favorite for Jeopardy! host

So how did Richards get to this point?

Yes, he had a two-week stay as a guest host, and his grades were pretty high, right after Jennings’ six weeks as the inaugural guest host, the Deseret News reported. But the news that he was a favorite for the permanent gig still surprised many fans and even created some backlash.

For starters, there were fan favorites like Jennings, the Jeopardy! The greatest champion of all time who achieved the highest marks of all guest hosts, the Deseret News reported. And then there was Burton, who was fortunate enough to host thanks in large part to a fan petition which has collected more than 260,000 signatures.

In addition, Richards also initially claimed that his intervention as a guest host was a somewhat last-minute decision, according to Claire McNear, of The ring. There would have been a conflict in the guest host’s schedule, and as executive producer Richards simply stepped in to fill a need.

I had no idea I was going to do this for three days, so I hadn’t prepared to host as I know the other hosts, said Richards. United States today. So there was just a lot to unpack. Also, I only owned one costume so there was a bit of scrambling there.

In his first game as a Jeopardy! host, Richards said it was his job as an executive producer to follow the mantra that the show must continue, the Deseret News reported.

So let’s do what Alex Trebek did 8,244 times: play Jeopardy! and prove that nothing can stop this show, Richards said at the start of his first episode.

By this logic, Richards was not really at the forefront of the search for a new Jeopardy! host. Lots of danger! Fans, however, were pleased with Richards behind the reception desk, commenting on how easily he seemed to slip into the role, the Deseret News reported.

But according to The ring, the situation that led Richards to replace in the first place was not as bad as it seemed.

Sources close to the quiz said The ring that an upcoming host had a little scheduling conflict than the Jeopardy! staff and crew could have worked around. Instead, Richards reportedly insisted on stepping up and harboring. This incident, combined with Richards’ subsequent statements to the public that he was filling out during an emergency-type situation, raised eyebrows internally, The ring reported.

On Monday, just days after the news broke that Richards would likely be made a permanent host, Richards released an internal Jeopardy memo! staff stating that the show had not yet made a final decision. He also subtly approached Cheney’s comparison, stating that the final decision was not up to him.

It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show, he said in the declaration, which was shared on Twitter by McNear, who is the author of Jeopardy! delivers answers in the form of questions.

I was humbled and deeply honored, Richards continued. No final decision has been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing. I know I’ve told you about it before, but the choice about it is not my decision and never has been. Throughout research, Sony’s top priority has always been to carry on the incredible legacy that you and Alex have built. As you know, Alex has always believed that the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the series, and that will continue to be the guiding principle as the decision is finalized.

Mike Richards on past game show disputes

In that same statement to Jeopardy! On a personal level, Richards also addressed a decade of discrimination lawsuits from his time as executive producer of The Price is Right that recently resurfaced.

During her time on the show, Richards was reportedly embroiled in a dispute with former model Brandi Cochran, who claimed she was treated differently after getting pregnant, being less reserved on the show and ultimately being fired. , Forbes reported. Although Cochran did not name Richards as a defendant, he was named in the case, which was ultimately settled out of court, according to Forbes.

Another former model, Lanisha Cole, also sued the producers of The Price is Right, claiming she was harassed when Richards stopped talking to her. Forbes reported. Cole alleged that Richards would write down his notes and give them to other models and staff for them to pass on to him. This case was settled in 2013, according to NBC News.

I want to address the complex employment issues that were raised in the press during my time at The Price is Right 10 years ago, Richards said in his statement to Jeopardy! staff, which was obtained by Deadline. These were allegations made in labor disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right. I know how special it is to be a parent. It’s the most important thing in the world for me. I wouldn’t say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues in their parenting journey.

I’m very proud of my time on The Price is Right and Lets Make a Deal, he continued. During my tenure, our female cast members have welcomed seven beautiful children. We embraced and celebrated every pregnancy and birth in front of and behind the camera. It was a joy to watch their families grow up and to highlight their happiness as part of the show.

When will Jeopardy be! to officially name the successor of Alex Trebeks?

Danger! is currently its 16th and final guest host. Sports presenter Joe Buck is hosting last season on Friday, August 13, the Deseret News reported. An announcement regarding Trebeks ‘official successor will likely come very soon after the shows’ 38th season begins in September.

A number of hosts have expressed interest in the position, including Jennings, Rodgers, Burton and Bialik, to name a few. On August 5, a day after news broke that Richards was a favorite for host Burton tweeted that he thought he won, regardless of the outcome.

I have said several times over the past few weeks that no matter what the outcome, I have won. The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and fans has been amazing! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure. LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 5, 2021

The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and fans has been amazing! he wrote. If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.

The decision may not yet be final, but it is already known: whoever ends up taking on the role is likely to be there in the long run.

Let’s make sure we have someone we will feel even better with in a decade than this year, said Richards. United States today.