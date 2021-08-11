Something New Under the Sun by Alexandra Kleeman critic Hollywood apocalypse | fiction

Patrick is a middle-aged American writer who travels to Hollywood to see his dreams come true: his latest book is being adapted for the cinema and he has a job on the set. When he arrives in LA, however, he discovers that his autobiographical novel has been adapted into a wacky horror and that he should act as a errand boy for suave film producers, Brenda and Jay, and as a driver for the lead actor. , Cassidy Carter. . Cassidy is notorious that Patrick saw the viral video in which she is caught stealing a single tampon. A paparazzi, invisible behind her camera, taunts her (Baby, you’re so in a bad mood right now) until she turns around, removing a used tampon from her shorts, throwing it at the camera and screaming Namaste.

It’s the hyperperceptive and painfully funny opening image of Alexandra Kleemans’ second novel, a speculative fiction about the climate apocalypse. Right off the bat, there is a strange pathos in her disturbed and disturbing world, in which the wealthy and prosperous Cassidy longs to steal a single tampon rather than take the box, and in which an enraged white woman Namaste is so wrong he’s perfect. Still, at least Cassidy has her slinging butt plugs. Patrick’s mind, on the other hand, is saturated with dreams borrowed from contemporary America’s advice from men’s exercise magazines, bloody movies, advertising slogans, chat rooms, property listings, and reports. on polygynous cults. More than anything, Patrick’s perception of reality is clouded by his desire for personal advancement. Even his wife Alison suspects that their relationship is based on the fact that Patrick’s inner struggle has filled much of his field of vision: Alison can hide in plain sight.

If Patrick is obsessed with himself, Alison has become obsessed with the planetary emergency, to the point that she can no longer function. I can’t see the park or the trees. I see it all dying. She and her nine-year-old daughter Nora flee the couple’s suburban home to Earthbridge, a natural refuge in the Adirondack Mountains: a place of crafts and homilies on climate mourning. Alison does not mention Patrick’s current situation to the other residents. She doesn’t want to risk a sermon on how Hollywood celebrates the human at the expense of all that lives and suffers.

Something new under the sun is interested in this accusation, which could also be brought against the tradition of the novel. Kleeman creates tensions between the intimate human stories that are the mainstay of literary fiction and the non-human worlds in which these stories take place. She’s a playful writer rather than a speaker, exploring the different ways staff are scolded in the environment, and vice versa. Alison worries about Patrick’s fate and Noras’ bad dreams as she struggles to think about the decline of Israel’s Hula frog. Earthbridge’s devotions on ice caps and river mussels make it difficult to care for loved ones. On the other side of America, everyday life in LA appears even more absurd. The human-centered economy leaves most humans in pain, or at best stuck in traffic. When Patrick and Cassidy spot seemingly vacant people loaded into green vans, they become convinced their movie is a front for a sinister operation. Brenda and Jay have connections to WAT-R, a synthetic blue liquid that has replaced tap water across California. Its trading monopoly operates with quiet efficiency so that low-income households are left without water and in debt. When people are thirsty, they drink gasoline, Jay observes. And it is their right to do so.

Kleemans’ first novel, You too can have a body like mine, stood out for its attention to the smallest details. Oranges have been described in segments; human skin seen pore by pore, as if prose is looking closer than the human eye. Something new under the sun developed this intense concentration in brief passages that recede into largely invisible worlds: sewer pipes, the heart of a forest fire, a prehistoric seascape. When a fictional frame gets a lot of attention, it becomes cliché to portray them as a character in the story. This snapshot requires assuming that forests or weather fronts usually don’t cause anything to happen. In Kleemans’ novel, as in real life, this assumption seems pious: landscapes and infrastructure threaten to assassinate the protagonists. Patrick, of course, doesn’t agree at all with the idea that anything outside of his own head has an independent agency. He watches the insects fly through the beams of his headlights. The reality of this world disturbs his.

Something new under the sun is sun-drenched, well-observed and moves quickly; the sentences are beautiful. What makes it weird and new is the way the narrative gets confused. With attention focused on every flame of a wildfire, prehistoric marine life forms or the plastic taste of upholstery in the mouth of a carpet beetle, he takes note of many things outside of the brief. from the story of Patrick and Cassidy, Alison and Nora. The book encompasses an additional reality, but the experience of reading it is strangely surreal, it exposes disturbing truths about this world as a whole, trembling with life and violence, hiding in plain sight.