Hollywood’s Home Entertainment Booms; PVOD could exceed $ 1 billion

It’s a boom time for the home entertainment divisions of Hollywood studios, with revenues up nearly a third two years ago, and even declining industries enjoying increased consumer access for pandemic, according to semi-annual data from Digital Entertainment Group. And maybe no area of ​​the business is thriving as much as the area the studios don’t bring home, premium video on demand and what’s known as early access e-selling.

These figures are not included. Our estimate is that there is $ 1 billion in consumer spending not factored into the numbers you’re presenting, said Michael Bonner, president of Comcast.



owned by Universal Home Entertainment, and a DEG board member providing commentary at the Commercial Organizations Mid-Year Expo Tuesday.

Even without those numbers, the industry has taken off in almost every corner as consumers seek out even older features and episodic series that don’t require them to go to the movies, said Judith McCourt, a data analyst who regularly compiles reports. industry statistics for DEG.

The industry generated $ 15.7 billion in first-half revenue, up 5.2% from the record-breaking first half of 2020, McCourt said. Compared to 2019, the sector’s turnover is up 32%.

What happened with the pandemic, it really had a lasting effect, McCourt said. Considered growth on top of that (2020 record). Going back to 2019, the growth is even more extraordinary.

Even in the second quarter of 2021, as the economy opened up and many people traveled or found ways to regain some normalcy, they still found time to watch, McCourt said. It’s really remarkable because there really weren’t a lot of new theatrical products to watch.

Speakers at the Expo said the lack of new theatrical offerings has actually slowed overall growth, as attention to these big new films helps attract fans. Streaming dominated total revenue, while other distribution channels generated around $ 2 billion in additional revenue, McCourt said.

Its figures do not include advertising revenue from free services such as Pluto, IMDb TV and Tubi, nor unreported premium VOD revenue. Bonners’ comment, which he did not amplify further, is one of the first times a major studio executive has publicly dared to estimate the value of the PVOD sectors to Hollywood.

These PVOD revenues have been in the limelight in recent weeks, after Disney



grossed over $ 60 million in PVOD from his latest Marvel movie, Black Widow. Only Disney Plus subscribers willing to pay an additional $ 30 had early access to Black Widow.

Two weeks later, after the film suffered a two-thirds drop in theatrical gross, star Scarlet Johansson filed a lawsuit, accusing Disney’s PVOD program of cannibalizing box office revenue, which would have considerably increased his paycheck for the film. The film generated relatively dismal $ 360 million in worldwide revenue after about a month of theatrical release.

Other studios, such as Operation Bonners NBCUniversal, have tried different approaches, but have also occasionally reported significant revenues thanks to their flavor of PVOD.

A third way, WarnerMedias’ day-and-date releases of its 2021 films on HBO Max and in theaters at no additional cost, have so far given no definitive answer on its impacts on overall sales, said Jim Wuthrich, WarnerMedias president of home entertainment content. and licenses, and the chairman of the board of DEG.

But he acknowledged that the approach had helped encourage even HBO Max subscribers to find other catalog content they would like to buy or rent in addition to what the service provides.

The number of new clients who have entered the space has been truly huge, Wuthrich said, commenting on the McCourts report. And they continue to process. It is really very encouraging. We’ve seen a lot of new customers come in through premium (VOD) and then they stay. This is not to the detriment of streaming services. Consumers are adding multiple streaming services and furthermore they continue to look into this content space and add (rentals and purchases) from the catalog.

One of Hollywood’s ongoing debates has focused on the value of PVOD for studios, whether it helps streaming services attract and retain subscribers, and whether it will be a flower. pandemic greenhouse that withers whenever normalcy returns to the battered theatrical show business. . The Johansson trial has only sharpened this debate.

The reality is that we are all making compromises on how to bring products to different consumer offerings sooner than ever before, Bonner said. Different premium models, SVOD. We have learned a lot in terms of consumer behavior and demand through these windows. Each studio has its own strategy. Consumer engagement is much more important now than it ever was, just earlier in the lifecycle. Obviously there are implications and impacts from model to model, but consumers are engaging more, and that’s a very good thing for entertainment, and it’s currently working not just for one model. , but for everyone.

Wuthrich said it was still too early to quantify the exact impacts of WarnerMedias’ approach, which rocked Hollywood (and especially Warner Bros. filmmakers with profit-sharing deals) when it was announced in December. last.

The jury is still out on what it does to the life cycle of an individual film, Wuthrich said. We now have six or seven titles (to watch), less than the ones that have gone through the whole cycle (home entertainment release). We believe it increases viewership overall because they can see it anywhere and anytime. We believe this will grow the business as a whole. It Is have an impact on transactional activity, but we often have loyal customers; nearly 50 percent said they had watched the film before purchasing it.

Regular consumers of a given movie can watch it online or in theaters, then purchase a physical copy on DVD or Blu-Ray, after deciding which one they want to add to their permanent collection. The physical copy offers an enhanced experience of the highest quality and always available to die-hard fans.

Wuthrich said there was even a noticeable overlap in those who go to the theater to see, say, last weekend’s release of Suicide squad, then watch it again on HBO Max while it’s available there for about a month after launch.

We absolutely see that it’s useful in attracting people to HBO Max, yes, Wuthrich said. The way we look at it, we think it’s really important to provide consumers with choice. It is a very special moment, and there is a lot of apprehension among consumers. People just aren’t comfortable going to the movies right now.

He warned that expectations need to be adjusted on what counts as a hit for a given film, especially when the cinema becomes safe again for most consumers. He acknowledged, however, that PVOD also adds in other ways, (but) net-net, it’s hard to say.

DEG members include most of Hollywood’s home entertainment divisions, major streaming services, and many businesses in the surrounding ecosystem. And the biannual exhibition statistics report showed how consumer interest in video content of all kinds continues to grow five quarters after the pandemic. Members of the organizations serve most areas of home entertainment, including various flavors of streaming video, as well as digital and physical rentals and sales.