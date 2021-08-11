Sophia Bush no longer allowed to talk about Chad Michael Murray | Entertainment





Sophia Bush is “no longer authorized” to talk about Chad Michael Murray. The former “One Tree Hill” co-stars married briefly in 2005, and Sophia – who recently became engaged to Grant Hughes – says she was just a “naive 21-year-old child” when they married. are married and Chad is now someone she doesn’t know anymore. Speaking on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast, Sophia, 39, explained: “Oh, I’m not going to talk about him. I’m not allowed to because I tried to make fun of him. to be a stupid kid and every time I do it turns into I’m talking about someone I don’t even know anymore, who is clearly an adult. “I think you must be laughing at who you were, but when people ask me about the story that involves someone else, it’s not worth my time. It’s not a place where I have ill will or whatever. “I tried to like, you know, doing the thing where when I’m stuck live on the air, which has happened to me twice – making me ask about it where I give a little bit. .. just doesn’t work, so I’m not going to. “ Sophia went on to explain that she didn’t think she was mature enough to get married at the age of 21. She said, “I was a very naive 21 year old, and that’s it. I think a lot of people do stupid bullshit before their prefrontal cortex is fully formed and they aren’t until they’ve formed. have ‘re 26. So do the math on my timeline. I literally didn’t have a whole brain. “ And Sophia believes that people have to be happy and fulfilled on their own before they are ready to get married. She said: “I think it depends on people’s motivations and I want to make sure, whether it’s myself or one of my best friends, that we know clearly what we are signing up for rather than thinking that us’ you get a life of romantic comedy with Kate Hudson and Matt McConaughey. This idea that you are going to meet your person and that they are going to make you so happy that you are going to be fulfilled and that you will never be nervous and you will never think ever that someone else is sexy – like what? This is such an absurd joke. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/arts_and_entertainment/entertainment/sophia-bush-not-allowed-to-talk-about-chad-michael-murray-anymore/article_543e8455-9a95-5028-b8d6-e91a2820a9c3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

