Entertainment
News from the community of the region | News, Sports, Jobs
86th Annual Scio Fall Festival
scheduled from August 19 to 21 includes lots
events and activities
SCIO – The 86th annual Scio Fall Festival, which runs August 19-21, will feature plenty of events and entertainment for all ages, organizers say.
The festival kicks off on August 19 with the 28th Annual Kids 1-Mile Fun Run and the 36th Annual Scio Fall Festival 5K Run. Participants can register online at www.runsignup.com or forms can be mailed to Trish Satterfield, President of Scio Fall Festival, at PO Box 215, Jewett, OH 43988.
After the races, the night will continue with a teen dance with DJ Scotty B on the East End Stage, and the Old Geezers will perform on the Main Stage at 8pm.
On August 20, the 86th annual Scio Fall Festival parade, sponsored by D&E Electric and Trinity Health System, will begin at 6:30 pm The Scio American Legion Post 482 and the Jewett-Scio Alumni Marching Band will perform the opening ceremonies. at 18 o’clock. The parade route has changed this year, with the queue starting on State Road 646 towards New Rumley and descending only on Main Street. Following the parade, Easy Street Band will perform on the Main Stage, while Loss of Memory will perform on the East End Stage.
The 36th Annual Scio Show and Shine Car Show, which will be held on West Main Street at the RJ Spiker Fire Station and in front of the Barr Memorial Building, will kick off the festivities on August 21. New to the festival this year is the demonstration of the remote control. Derby at noon, in front of the NAPA auto parts store. The 25th annual arm wrestling competition will be organized by the Neimayer pharmacy. Afternoon entertainment on the main stage will begin at 1 p.m. with the fifth annual pet show followed by a karaoke contest at 2 p.m.
The Scio Autumn Festival brought the children’s parade back from 6 p.m. with a line up outside the Scio fire station. Festival royalty will be crowned at 8 p.m. with the Merchants drawing at 9 p.m. The Moonlyterz will take center stage for the rest of the evening with Geo & Josh Acoustic performing at the East End Stage at 7 p.m.
As always, the flower and garden exhibit will be on display in the Purviance exhibit hall, where commemorative mugs will be on sale. The Vendors’ Exhibition will be held at its new location, Tater Ridge Farms (Old Family Dollar Store), during the festival, and the Scio Museum will be open to view Scio pottery as well as memorabilia from Scio, the Scio High School and Jewett- Scio High School. The Bird Nerds with Exotic Birds and Animals will be joining the festivities again this year.
“We are delighted to host the Bortner Shows – clean, safe and colorful family entertainment featuring inflatables and small mechanical rides.” noted a spokesperson for the event.
For more information, email [email protected] or contact President JT Thompson at (740) 945-0260.
Baked Steak Dinner Thursday
at the East Springfield Center
EAST SPRINGFIELD – The East Springfield Community Center will hold its monthly fundraising dinner Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The dinner menu will be baked steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, bread, dessert and a drink. The cost is $ 9. Guests can get take out or dine inside. Orders can be called at (740) 543-3700.
Monthly dinners take place on the second Thursday of the month.
The center is located on County Road 39 next to the East Springfield Volunteer Fire Department.
Back to school carnival
at the Sycamore lot on Friday
STEUBENVILLE – The Sycamore Youth Center at 301 N. Fourth St., will be hosting a back-to-school carnival day in the parking lot next to the center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.
There will be an inflatable house, an inflatable slide and an inflatable jousting arena for students from Kindergarten to Grade 8. “We will also have free food, makeup and school supplies”, explained Bobbyjon Bauman, director of the center. The event is free and a parent / guardian must accompany all children from Kindergarten to Grade 4.
The inflatable houses are sponsored by the Jefferson County Family Recovery Center, which is partnering with Sycamore for the event.
Questions can be directed to the Sycamore Youth Center at (740) 409-2986.
Auxiliary VFD Pleasant Hill
organize a fundraising dinner
STEUBENVILLE – The Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is hosting a fundraising chicken roast dinner on August 21 at the Fire Hall located at 3297 State Route 213, Steubenville.
Hours are 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last.
Dinner includes chicken, macaroni salad, cowboy beans, coleslaw and dessert. The cost is $ 12, cash only. Guests can dine in or take out.
The phone number is (740) 282-9601.
Proceeds will go towards the purchase of a Lucas machine, which is a compression machine used to help administer CPR.
The library announces
programs, activities
STEUBENVILLE – The Steubenville and Jefferson County Public Library announced the following programs and activities.
Main Library, (740) 282-9782
Children: Stop by the library anytime on August 17th to do crafts.
Dillonvale-Mount Pleasant Branch, (740) 769-2090
Adults: The Book Club will meet for a face-to-face chat on August 17, starting at 10 a.m.
Children: Visit the library for an outdoor story hour on August 16 at 2 p.m. Call the library for more information.
Saint-Paul’s soup kitchen
reopening Thursday
STEUBENVILLE – This week, the soup kitchen at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church reopens on Thursday with a meal prepared by Starkdale Presbyterian Church.
The Soup Kitchen has been a staple in St. Paul’s since 1982 when it was started by Reverend Michael Dudley who wanted to create an outreach program for residents of Steubenville and surrounding areas.
The doors open and lunch will be served from noon. The church serves lunch every Thursday with volunteers from St. Paul’s, Starkdale Presbyterian and Wintersville United Methodist churches. St. Paul’s is located at 415 Adams St. The telephone number is (740) 282-5366.
Bell Chapel United Methodist Fisheries Festival is scheduled for Friday
STEUBENVILLE – The Bell Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 3419 State Route 213, Steubenville, will host its Fishing Festival Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
“Come join us for delicious seasonal treats” a spokesperson encouraged. Sandwiches and salads will also be available. The cost will be per donation.
No take out will be available. The church’s phone number is (740) 283-2239.
Benefits of Friday fry
Colliers Fire Department
COLLIERS – The Colliers Fire Department attendant has fish fingerlings to take away from his kitchen at 341 Pennsylvania Ave. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday.
In addition to breaded fish and fries, the menu includes many other dishes and appetizers, including shrimp, chicken strips, and hot dogs.
Sources
2/ https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/community/2021/08/community-news-from-around-the-area-672/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]