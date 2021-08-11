News from the community of the region | News, Sports, Jobs

86th Annual Scio Fall Festival

scheduled from August 19 to 21 includes lots

events and activities

SCIO – The 86th annual Scio Fall Festival, which runs August 19-21, will feature plenty of events and entertainment for all ages, organizers say.

The festival kicks off on August 19 with the 28th Annual Kids 1-Mile Fun Run and the 36th Annual Scio Fall Festival 5K Run. Participants can register online at www.runsignup.com or forms can be mailed to Trish Satterfield, President of Scio Fall Festival, at PO Box 215, Jewett, OH 43988.

After the races, the night will continue with a teen dance with DJ Scotty B on the East End Stage, and the Old Geezers will perform on the Main Stage at 8pm.

On August 20, the 86th annual Scio Fall Festival parade, sponsored by D&E Electric and Trinity Health System, will begin at 6:30 pm The Scio American Legion Post 482 and the Jewett-Scio Alumni Marching Band will perform the opening ceremonies. at 18 o’clock. The parade route has changed this year, with the queue starting on State Road 646 towards New Rumley and descending only on Main Street. Following the parade, Easy Street Band will perform on the Main Stage, while Loss of Memory will perform on the East End Stage.

The 36th Annual Scio Show and Shine Car Show, which will be held on West Main Street at the RJ Spiker Fire Station and in front of the Barr Memorial Building, will kick off the festivities on August 21. New to the festival this year is the demonstration of the remote control. Derby at noon, in front of the NAPA auto parts store. The 25th annual arm wrestling competition will be organized by the Neimayer pharmacy. Afternoon entertainment on the main stage will begin at 1 p.m. with the fifth annual pet show followed by a karaoke contest at 2 p.m.

The Scio Autumn Festival brought the children’s parade back from 6 p.m. with a line up outside the Scio fire station. Festival royalty will be crowned at 8 p.m. with the Merchants drawing at 9 p.m. The Moonlyterz will take center stage for the rest of the evening with Geo & Josh Acoustic performing at the East End Stage at 7 p.m.

As always, the flower and garden exhibit will be on display in the Purviance exhibit hall, where commemorative mugs will be on sale. The Vendors’ Exhibition will be held at its new location, Tater Ridge Farms (Old Family Dollar Store), during the festival, and the Scio Museum will be open to view Scio pottery as well as memorabilia from Scio, the Scio High School and Jewett- Scio High School. The Bird Nerds with Exotic Birds and Animals will be joining the festivities again this year.

“We are delighted to host the Bortner Shows – clean, safe and colorful family entertainment featuring inflatables and small mechanical rides.” noted a spokesperson for the event.

For more information, email [email protected] or contact President JT Thompson at (740) 945-0260.

Baked Steak Dinner Thursday

at the East Springfield Center

EAST SPRINGFIELD – The East Springfield Community Center will hold its monthly fundraising dinner Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The dinner menu will be baked steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, bread, dessert and a drink. The cost is $ 9. Guests can get take out or dine inside. Orders can be called at (740) 543-3700.

Monthly dinners take place on the second Thursday of the month.

The center is located on County Road 39 next to the East Springfield Volunteer Fire Department.

Back to school carnival

at the Sycamore lot on Friday

STEUBENVILLE – The Sycamore Youth Center at 301 N. Fourth St., will be hosting a back-to-school carnival day in the parking lot next to the center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

There will be an inflatable house, an inflatable slide and an inflatable jousting arena for students from Kindergarten to Grade 8. “We will also have free food, makeup and school supplies”, explained Bobbyjon Bauman, director of the center. The event is free and a parent / guardian must accompany all children from Kindergarten to Grade 4.

The inflatable houses are sponsored by the Jefferson County Family Recovery Center, which is partnering with Sycamore for the event.

Questions can be directed to the Sycamore Youth Center at (740) 409-2986.

Auxiliary VFD Pleasant Hill

organize a fundraising dinner

STEUBENVILLE – The Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is hosting a fundraising chicken roast dinner on August 21 at the Fire Hall located at 3297 State Route 213, Steubenville.

Hours are 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last.

Dinner includes chicken, macaroni salad, cowboy beans, coleslaw and dessert. The cost is $ 12, cash only. Guests can dine in or take out.

The phone number is (740) 282-9601.

Proceeds will go towards the purchase of a Lucas machine, which is a compression machine used to help administer CPR.

The library announces

programs, activities

STEUBENVILLE – The Steubenville and Jefferson County Public Library announced the following programs and activities.

Main Library, (740) 282-9782

Children: Stop by the library anytime on August 17th to do crafts.

Dillonvale-Mount Pleasant Branch, (740) 769-2090

Adults: The Book Club will meet for a face-to-face chat on August 17, starting at 10 a.m.

Children: Visit the library for an outdoor story hour on August 16 at 2 p.m. Call the library for more information.

Saint-Paul’s soup kitchen

reopening Thursday

STEUBENVILLE – This week, the soup kitchen at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church reopens on Thursday with a meal prepared by Starkdale Presbyterian Church.

The Soup Kitchen has been a staple in St. Paul’s since 1982 when it was started by Reverend Michael Dudley who wanted to create an outreach program for residents of Steubenville and surrounding areas.

The doors open and lunch will be served from noon. The church serves lunch every Thursday with volunteers from St. Paul’s, Starkdale Presbyterian and Wintersville United Methodist churches. St. Paul’s is located at 415 Adams St. The telephone number is (740) 282-5366.

Bell Chapel United Methodist Fisheries Festival is scheduled for Friday

STEUBENVILLE – The Bell Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 3419 State Route 213, Steubenville, will host its Fishing Festival Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“Come join us for delicious seasonal treats” a spokesperson encouraged. Sandwiches and salads will also be available. The cost will be per donation.

No take out will be available. The church’s phone number is (740) 283-2239.

Benefits of Friday fry

Colliers Fire Department

COLLIERS – The Colliers Fire Department attendant has fish fingerlings to take away from his kitchen at 341 Pennsylvania Ave. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday.

In addition to breaded fish and fries, the menu includes many other dishes and appetizers, including shrimp, chicken strips, and hot dogs.